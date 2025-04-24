Mike Trout Reveals What's Wrong With Angels Amid Brutal Slump
The Los Angeles Angels have a losing record at 11-12 for the first time since the team began the 2025 season at 0-1. The Angels have won just three of their last 11 games.
The L.A. lineup has looked lifeless, averaging 2.4 runs in this last stretch of games. The most recent Angels loss, 3-0, to the Pittsburgh Pirates featured two hits, no walks, and 12 strikeouts from a struggling group of hitters.
What was initially seen as a slump from the Halos is now concerningly becoming a pattern. Mike Trout, who is hitting .169 this season, cited a decline in energy as a reason for the offensive issues.
Trout has recorded just two hits in his last 16 at-bats. The Angels lineup is hitting .216 and have struck out at a mind-boggling 33 percent of their plate appearances.
“Obviously, things aren’t going our way,” Trout said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher, “but we’ve got to stay positive, and you know keep pulling for each other.”
The Angels began the season with an 8-4 record, and the squad seemed destined to turn things around after a 2024 campaign which was headlined by 99 losses.
Nevertheless, the Angels lineup appears to be wilting. Manager Ron Washington doesn't seem too worried, though.
“They’re confident,” Washington said. “They’re not down on themselves. They know they’re better than what they’re showing, and I know they’re better than what they’re showing. So all we’ll do is keep grinding. We’re only in the first month. If we can get it out right now, I’m good with that. And then we can do what we have to do the rest of the way. We’re just in an offensive funk. It is up and down the lineup, not in one area.”
