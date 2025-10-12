MLB Analyst Says Yankees' Aaron Judge is Better All-Time Than Angels' Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout and fellow superstar Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees have given fans some of the best baseball the public has seen in this century, from Trout making a name for himself in 2012, Judge's electric rookie campaign in 2017, and what they still do in the present day.
Due to Trout being just eight months older than Judge, having one more MVP and four more All-Star selections than him, and other stats close enough to compare, the crew at MLB Now discussed who is the better all-time player right now.
Co-host Steve Phillips asserted that Judge has had the better career than the Halos' three-time MVP.
"I would go with Aaron Judge," said Phillips. "I think he is gonna make a case to be the best right-handed hitter ever, in the history of baseball. He's that good an offensive player, and he's a solid defender in the outfield and he can run better than you'd think for a guy that size, and I also think doing it in New York. I think to be able to deal with the production and expectation and to produce on a regular basis, I get it."
Phillips also went on to compare the two's postseason careers, noting the organizational differences that have led to Trout's three total playoff games to Judge's 65.
"Judge has taken a New York team, put them on his shoulders, and taken them to the postseason, he has not been great in the postseason, but he's gotten there. I think that when I look at the entire picture and look at pure hitting, I think Judge is the better overall player," concluded Phillips.
Trout has more career home runs, RBIs, stolen bases, and a higher career bWAR, but also has more seasons than Judge.
Both batters have an identical .294 batting average through their careers, but Judge has a slightly higher on-base percentage, a slugging percentage .45 points higher, and an OPS .52 points higher. In terms of career-OPS+, Judge also ranks 10 points higher.
Judge just completed his 10th year in MLB and appears to have so much more to prove at 33 years old. Trout turned 34 years old in August and has proven he is far from done writing his MLB story.
Only time will tell who will go down as the greater all-around player, but the remarkable moments they consistently provide fans is a marvel in and of itself.
