Angels GM Perry Minasian Declines to Take Accountability After Another Losing Season
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian answered tough questions regarding his job performance amid the team's continued struggles.
Minasian has been with the Angels organization for five years as the front office figurehead, making all decisions regarding roster building and staff organization.
The Angels finished below .500 this season and missed the playoffs once again, marking another disappointing season.
At the end of the season, Minasian made some bold moves to shake up the team. Manager Ron Washington was dismissed, and the Halos are searching for a new manager, aiming to find a skipper who can help develop the young players.
The Athletic's Sam Blum asked Minasian how he evaluates his own performance, given that the executive bears responsibility for the team's results.
"I'm not worried about that. I'm worried about going forward, where we are at this point in time, making the team better, hiring the right manager," the general manager said.
"I think there was some progress from last year to this year in the win column, obviously not enough to go where we want to go. We need to improve the team, and there's a multitude of ways to do that. But as far as, I'm not worried about myself, I'm worried about making this team better."
If the team continues to fail to meet expectations, it is only fair to assume Minasian would eventually be let go.
Considering his notable time already on the team, he likely needs to show progress, putting pressure on the next hire for the Angels.
The GM appears well aware of the stakes regarding the new hire.
“This is a huge hire,” the Angels’ general manager said, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “I realize it. We need to nail it. We can’t miss.
"There's so many different qualities you look for, right? You obviously want somebody that understands people, understands the game, has a presence, there's respect. I can name 5,000 qualities that you'd like to have but at the end of the day for this particular group we've got to nail this one.”
Among the reported candidates for the job are Albert Pujols and Torii Hunter, two former Angels who have been around the organization as players and advisors.
