MLB Insiders Reveal Bold Prediction for Angels' Top Prospect in 2025
Los Angeles Angels top prospect Christian Moore dominated headlines this spring as anticipation surrounded whether the 22-year-old would break camp with team.
More news: Zach Neto Could Return to Angels This Week
Moore did not make the Opening Day roster, but had a solid performance in Cactus League. The second baseman ended the spring hitting .217 with four runs batted in and one stolen base.
The MLB.com staff made a bold prediction surrounding the Angels top prospect: "This is really going out on a limb given that 2023 first-rounder Nolan Schanuel had over 100 ABs … the summer after he signed and was on the Opening Day roster in 2024. Additionally, 2022 first-round pick Zach Neto had over 300 Major League plate appearances in his first full pro season. It’s what the Angels do, and Moore, their first-rounder last year, likely would have been called up last summer if he hadn’t gotten hurt. After a long look during Spring Training, he’s going to hit his way to Los Angeles by June."
While Moore was a popular player in camp, another young Halo has emerged as one of the league's hottest hitters this season. Kyren Paris is leading the American League in WAR, and is hitting .368 with five homers and an OPS of 1.309 through his first 46 plate appearances this season.
Paris wasn't even projected to make the Opening Day roster, but has earned an everyday spot in the Angels lineup.
“You know, you see a lot of guys flying high in April, but you can’t find them later on,” manager Ron Washington said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “He’s showing you what he can do. He’s showing you the talent that he has. He’s working at it, and it’s our job to try to help him keep it. And that’s all we’re trying to do. Help him keep it. So stay tuned.”
The bad news for Moore is Paris has assumed the role of starting second baseman for the time being, which does not bode well for the 22-year-old's chances of competing in the big leagues anytime soon.
Nonetheless, the performance from Paris has helped the Angels begin the season as one of the strongest team's in the AL.
More news: Angels Insider Provides Massive Update on Injured $33 Million Reliever Who's Yet to Pitch
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.