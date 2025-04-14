Zach Neto Could Return to Angels This Week
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto has one more test to pass before he's activated off the injured list.
More news: Angels Insider Provides Massive Update on Injured $33 Million Reliever Who's Yet to Pitch
Neto is scheduled to play all nine innings in the field on Tuesday and Wednesday for the Salt Lake Bees. Angels manager Ron Washington said he wanted to see Neto play nine innings on back-to-back days prior to being activated.
Washington said the the team was not going to rush Neto's return, but it appears he is certainly making great strides toward making his season debut soon.
“He’s still trying to get out of spring-training shape and into game mode,” Washington said. “We’re the ones holding on to Neto, because if it was for Neto, he’ll be playing nine every night. And I don’t think he’s worried about the grind. We are more worried about the grind than he is. So he’s moving along, and when his time comes, he’ll be here.”
There's a chance Neto could make a return as soon as Thursday against the Texas Rangers, but it depends on how the 24-year-old does in the next two games in the minors.
The Angels could also wait to start Neto once the team returns home on Friday. In Neto's absence, the team has used Tim Anderson and Kevin Newman at shortstop.
Neto was the Angels' best player last season after slashing 249/.318/.443 with 23 home runs, 77 runs batted in, 30 stolen bases, and an OPS of .761 in 2024
While the L.A. lineup is doing well, the return of Neto should spark another offensive surge.
Neto's 20-day rehab assignment will conclude on April 20. Then, he will either need to be activated or optioned to the minor leagues.
More news: Angels Manager Ron Washington Says He's Never Been Recognized in Public in Anaheim
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.