National Writer Suggests Angels' Patrick Sandoval as Top Trade Match for AL Contender
The 2024 season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Angels so far. They currently hold a record of 26-42 on the year, sitting in fourth place within the American League West division.
With these struggles, the Angels could be a team that looks to sell at the upcoming trade deadline. The organization has a few pieces that opposing teams may be interested in, including starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval.
Sandoval has had a very up-and-down season so far but has shown flashes of greatness in different parts. On the year, he holds a record of 2-8 with an ERA of 5.23.
Despite his issues, a change of scenery could do him some justice and one former baseball scout believes he could be perfect for the Cleveland Guardians.
Bernie Pleskoff of Forbes made the case for the Guardians to add the struggling left-hander to the mix.
"Currently pitching on a one-year, $5.025 million contract, Patrick Sandoval has two more years of salary arbitration before he can become a free agent in 2027. A solid lefty, Sandoval is 6-3, 190 pounds. Striking out an average of 9.6 hitters per nine innings, Sandoval makes sense due to the unmet needs of the Angels (trade possibilities) and the impact he can have as a left-handed starter."
Sitting at 43-23, the Guardians could add more talent to help them in their quest to get back to the postseason. Sandoval could provide them with a suitable arm to add to the rotation, giving them more depth for the stretch run.
The Guardians could send some future prospects over to the Angels, a team that desperately needs help in the farm system. This could be a win-win for both sides so if the Angels are looking to potentially trade Sandoval, his next few starts could be viewing chances for interested teams.