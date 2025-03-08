New Angels All-Star Thinks 2025 Squad Can Shock the World Like the 2002 Halos
The Los Angeles Angels have not been the talk of the town for more than two decades. But once upon a time, the Halos shocked the baseball world by winning the World Series in 2002.
More news: Retired Angels All-Star Outfielder Wants to Become MLB Manager
One of the biggest signings of the offseason for the Angels was right-hander Kenley Jansen. The veteran reliever brings talent, but also experience to the pitching staff.
Jansen will be the team's closer in 2025 and has quite the impressive resume to be in the role for the Angels. Jansen is the active leader in pitching appearances (871) and saves (447). Jansen is coming off a season where he produced his lowest ERA (3.29) since 2021. He also threw 62 strikeouts in 54.2 innings throughout 2024.
On the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast, Jansen said he believes the Angels will not only bounce back from a 63-win season, but the squad could also shock the world with their talent like the 2002 Angels.
"The 2002 Anaheim (Angels), nobody thought they were going to be great, right? So we, they, went on (to win the) World Series," Jansen told Bradford. "I'm not saying that, but I'm just saying that, this game, all 30 teams all compete. They all are great. ... We've just got to learn quick and be great."
Could Yusei Kikuchi emulate Jarrod Washburn, who went 18-6 with a 3.15 ERA in 2002, and become the anchor to the Angels pitching staff?
Could Mike Trout emulate Garret Anderson, who led the team with 123 RBIs and a .539 slugging percentage, in his highly-anticipated 2025 campaign?
For the first time in his career, Trout was not selected to the All-Star team in 2024. It's evident much of the baseball world has overlooked the talent of Trout in light of his recent injury history, but he's confident things will turn around in 2025.
"I know where I'm at. I know when i"m out there I still feel I'm the best player on the field," Trout said, via MLB Network Radio. "Just got to be out there. That's the whole mindset coming into spring."
There appears to be much confidence oozing from this new Angels squad, and it's certainly a step in the right direction for this season. As for shocking the world, only time will tell.
More news: AL Contender Tried Trading for Angels Star Outfielder This Offseason
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.