AL Contender Tried Trading for Angels Star Outfielder This Offseason: Report
The Kansas City Royals were linked to the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline last season and throughout the offseason.
They were reportedly interested in one specific outfielder and thought he would be a difference maker.
On Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post confirmed the Royals did try to trade for Taylor Ward.
"The Royals made a push to try to acquire Starling Marte in winter, but could not find agreement with the Mets, who were interested in a reliever such as Hunter Harvey or Angel Zerpa, while Kansas City wanted to give up a lesser arm," writes Sherman.
"But Kansas City has not totally extinguished this possibility. The Royals have wanted to obtain a veteran bat who can hit fifth in their lineup, and they were willing to expand payroll with a three-year offer to Anthony Santander, who instead signed with Toronto.
"They also considered free agent Jurickson Profar (who went to Atlanta) and tried trading for the Angels’ Taylor Ward."
As the Angels began improving their roster with Kyle Hendricks, Travis d'Arnaud, Yusei Kikuchi and others, it became apparent that there was a conscious effort to become a contender in 2025.
Because the front office added so many talented veterans to the roster, the Angels opted to hold onto Ward and are set to use him at the top of their lineup.
“We're gonna try to let him go hit leadoff,” manager Ron Washington said. “He seemed to be comfortable there. He told you all he's comfortable there, and that's my signal.”
Ward led off for the team in 42 games last season, hitting .278/.352/.500 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs. In contrast, he struggled in 90 games as the No. 3 hitter, posting a .211/.303/.364 line with 11 homers and 37 RBIs.
Washington is also confident in Ward's defense which is why the Angels moved Mike Trout to right field instead of left.
“Ward has proven that he knows how to play left field in Anaheim, and I didn't want to make him uncomfortable,” Washington said. “We might give him a couple games down here in center field, just to see how he reacts to it. But if that need is not necessary, he’ll stay in left field.”
