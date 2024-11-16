New Angels Catcher Says Opposing Teams Are 'Scared' of Halos Reliever
Travis d'Arnaud signed with the Los Angeles Angels for a variety of reasons, but two big ones have to do with the starting catcher and young pitching staff.
D’Arnaud shared with reporters that he was impressed by what he saw from the Angels during the Braves' August series at Angel Stadium. Despite the Angels dropping two out of three games, they got solid performances from right-handers José Soriano and Jack Kochanowicz, who each delivered quality starts.
“Two of their starters were high velocity with nasty sinkers that none of us could hit,” d’Arnaud said. “And that was a good, good Braves lineup, and they shut us down pretty good.”
The veteran backstop also recalled right-hander Ben Joyce, who sealed the Angels' sole win in the series with an impressive five-out save.
Joyce left an impression on d'Arnaud.
“Anytime there’s a lead and you’ve got Joyce in the bullpen who’s ready to come in and throw fuel, I know the other team is scared,” d’Arnaud said. “I’ve been a part of that.”
Despite coming to a team that puts him behind the plate of some of the game's up-and-coming stars, there isn't a lot of optimism swirling around the clubhouse. The Angels are still a team that lost 99 games last season.
That is just slightly different from the majority of his career.
During his five seasons with the Braves, he was part of a team that made the playoffs each year, including a World Series victory in 2021. He also had postseason experience with the New York Mets in 2015 and the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019.
While mentoring a young catcher and pitching staff were important factors for d'Arnaud, the most important thing to him is family.
D’Arnaud attended Lakewood High and still resides in Southern California with his wife and their three children, whose ages span from six years to two months. His family, including his parents, in-laws, and siblings, also live nearby.
“Family is the most important thing,” d’Arnaud said, adding that geography was a “huge” reason for signing with the Angels.
D'Arnaud grew up following the Angels and remembers the club's 2002 World Series run. He believes the fan base is still there.
“I know how big of an impact the Angels have on the culture of baseball, especially in Orange County,” he said. “I know the fan base is good.”