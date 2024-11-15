New Angels Catcher Wants to Help Logan O'Hoppe Become Greatest Ever
Imagine going from a World Series champion to an All-Star to a backup catcher all within four years.
That is exactly what is happening with Travis d'Arnaud after joining the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday with a two-year, $12 million.
The newest Angel is well aware of his role with his new team which is why he reached out to Angels starting catcher Logan O’Hoppe even before his signing was officially announced, eager to start building their connection right away.
“I want him to be the greatest Angels catcher of all time,” d’Arnaud told reporters Wednesday, via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “I reached out to him moments before it was released to the press, because I want him to know that I’m here for him. I don’t want anything to get possibly stirred up from outside sources. I made sure I reached out to him to let him know I’m always here for him and anything he ever needs or wants.
“I’m always open ears. I’ll always tell him exactly what I think and not try to say the wrong thing to make him feel good. I want him to learn the right way and to grow and become a great player. I’m grateful and thankful that I get to work with such a stud.”
Turning 36 in February, d’Arnaud has spent the past few years with Atlanta. Recently, though, the Braves opted not to exercise his $8 million club option for 2025, allowing him to test free agency.
It didn’t take long for d’Arnaud to find a new home. He quickly secured a deal that, while offering a slightly lower average annual value, includes an extra guaranteed season, giving him a bit more stability as he heads into the next chapter of his career.
It wouldn’t be surprising if Minasian had been waiting for the chance to reconnect with d’Arnaud, given how quickly he made a deal once the veteran catcher hit free agency.
Back when Minasian was a scout for the Blue Jays from 2009 to 2017, d’Arnaud was a promising prospect who joined Toronto in the Dec. 2009 blockbuster trade for Roy Halladay. Just a few years later, in Dec. 2012, d’Arnaud was traded to the Mets as part of the deal that brought R.A. Dickey to Toronto.
This move pushes the Angels' projected payroll to $174 million, according to RosterResource, which is higher than their opening payroll of $170 million in 2024, as noted by Cot’s Baseball Contracts.