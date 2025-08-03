New Angels Pitcher Addresses Viral Past Quote About Not Wanting to Play in California
When the Detroit Tigers traded veteran reliever Andrew Chafin to the Texas Rangers at last season’s trade deadline, he was grateful he would be staying out of California.
“At least it’s not California,” Chafin said in 2024.
Fast forward one year later, the southpaw has found himself in Southern California with the Los Angeles Angels. The Tigers signed Chafin as a free agent this offseason and invited him to spring training but ultimately released him before he made an MLB appearance.
The Washington Nationals signed Chafin on May 1, where he posted a 2.70 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 appearances. Then, for the third consecutive trade deadline in a row, Chafin was traded.
The Nationals traded Chafin and veteran reliever Luis Garcia to the Angels for left-handed pitcher Jake Eder and first baseman Sam Brown on Wednesday.
In his first press conference as a member of the Los Angeles organization, Chafin addressed his negative comment and explained why he did not want to move to California.
Chafin, who was born in Kettering, Ohio and owns a farm in Ohio, said he doesn’t “usually fit in the general scene of California.” But he also said that his experience in California so far has been positive, highlighting the hospitality he has experienced and that he was able to go fishing on Tuesday.
Chafin also made a joke about his previous comment regarding California during the press conference.
“At least it’s not Texas,” he said to the Orange County-Register with a smile. “Does that work?”
Chafin brings 12 seasons of MLB experience to the Halos’ bullpen and has logged a 3.38 career ERA. After spending the first six-and-half seasons of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, he has bounced around multiple teams throughout the last six seasons.
Chafin pitched for the Chicago Cubs, Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, Tigers, Rangers and the Nationals before ultimately landing with the Angels.
This season has been Chafin’s strongest since 2021 when he played for the Cubs and Athletics. He made his first appearance with the Halos on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, where he gave up two hits and no runs in the seventh inning of the Angels’ 6-3 loss.
