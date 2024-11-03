New Angels Star Jorge Soler Was Shocked to Be Traded
When the Atlanta Braves traded Jorge Soler to the Los Angeles Angels for Griffin Canning, Soler was surprised. The trade marked the first one in the offseason, and came from an Angels team that recently has not been known for making major acquisitions.
"I wasn't really expected to be traded," Soler said, via The Sporting Tribune. "I don't know a whole lot about the team. When I was with Atlanta in 2021, I had a really good relationship with Ron (Washington)."
Soler has bounced around MLB quite a bit over his career. He spent multiple seasons each with the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals at the beginning of his career, before he was traded to the Braves for the first time in 2021. After winning the World Series MVP, Soler signed with the Miami Marlins on a three-year, $36 million contract. He spent two seasons with the Marlins before opting out of his contract and becoming a free agent in 2024.
The 2023 All-Star began the 2024 season with the San Francisco Giants on a three-year, $42 million deal. His time with the Giants did not last long, as the Giants traded Soler back to the Braves in July. Soler finished the 2024 season slashing .241/.338/.442 with 119 hits, 84 runs, 21 home runs, and 64 RBIs.
Even so, Soler did not expect the trade. Soler does have a prior relationship with Angels manager Ron Washington. Soler had his first stint with the Braves in 2021, when Washington was the third base coach for Atlanta. Both Washington and Soler helped the Braves go on to win the World Series that season, and Soler was named the World Series MVP.
The Angels were in need of help in the outfield heading into this offseason. Kevin Pillar played in the outfield for much of the 2024 season, but is currently a free agent and might retire. Center fielder Mike Trout is of course a former MVP, but has dealt with injuries each of the last four seasons. Soler brings proven depth at the position.
Soler also brings a championship pedigree, having won two World Series titles over his career. The Angels are looking to make the playoffs for the first time in a decade next season, but have an overall young and inexperienced roster. Soler comes in having accomplished what the Angels are striving for.