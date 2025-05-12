Mike Trout Doesn't Yet Know When He'll Return to Angels
The Los Angeles Angels have had a frustrating season, but nothing has been more frustrating than seeing Mike Trout on the injured list.
There were steps taken before the year even started — like switching the three-time MVP to right field instead of the center of the outfield — but after an awkward lunge at the first base bag on the last day of April, Trout has been recovering from bone bruises in his surgically-repaired knee.
More news: Angels' $63 Million All-Star Finally Feels Like Himself After Slow Start
Trout was eligible to return from the IL on Sunday, but has yet to incorporate non-anti-gravity-treadmill running in his recovery, per the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. Trout claimed that “there’s a good possibility” he will start his unassisted running this week as the team heads down to face the San Diego Padres on the road.
As for when the superstar expects to be back on the field, he is optimistic, but couldn't quite offer a timeline.
“I don’t have a day,” Trout said. “But I feel great.”
More news: Angels Top Prospect Nailed by Line Drive, Exits Game in Scary Incident
The fact that Trout is hopeful to get back is promising, but the lack of timeline can be concerning for fans. The 11-time All-Star spoke on the last part of his recovery he needs to get through.
“The biggest thing is just running,” Trout said. “I knew swinging wouldn’t bother me. It feels good. I don’t really feel anything. Just progressing to start running.”
Knowing that the swing — which has the ability to produce 40+ home run seasons — feels good should leave fans excited, but perhaps a clearer picture will be painted as far as timelines go when Trout starts to run once again.
The Padres series certainly won't be easy as they, too, are a team dealing with their share of injuries, but have recently been getting closer to full health with their lethal offense.
The Halos are 4-4 in their last eight contests, a direct response to a seven-game losing skid. Hopefully the Angels can get back on track in time for their MVP to return to the lineup.
More news: Angels Manager Reveals Why He Doesn't Argue With Umpires Despite Missed Calls
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.