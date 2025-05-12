Angels Manager Gave Pep Talk to Struggling Pitcher That Helped Him Get Back on Track
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Reid Detmers said manager Ron Washington gave him encouragement along with the ball in Friday's matchup against the Baltimore Orioles
Detmers said Washington told him to “trust your stuff and go out and have fun” before he began pitching.
"[That] freed me up a little bit," said Detmers to the Orange County Register. "The last couple outings, I’ve been pitching a little tight because I know I haven’t really felt the best. Just hearing him say that obviously means a lot. It just allows you to take a breath and go about your business.”
The Angels moved Detmers to the bullpen for the 2025 season after he spent the previous four as a starter for the Halos. He was designated for assignment in the middle of last season before returning in September 2024.
Detmers performed well in his appearance Friday, retiring the Orioles in order and notching his first strikeout since April 26. He had not given up more than one run in an outing through that date, after which he had an ERA of 2.57. In the three opportunities he has had since then, he gave up five, four and three runs — only retiring one batter — which has ballooned his ERA to 9.39, the second worst in a struggling Angels bullpen. He also received both of his loss decisions this season during that stretch.
The southpaw isn't the only one who needs a boost in the bullpen, as Angels relievers have an American League worst 6.88 ERA and have given up the most home runs per nine innings in MLB this season. The Angels will hope this performance will put him, as well as his peers, back on the right track.
