Recently-Signed Angels Veteran Hits 2 Grand Slams in One Game in Triple-A
Catcher Chad Wallach, who the Los Angeles Angels signed to a minor league contract earlier this month, hit two grand slams for Triple-A Salt Lake in their 18-15 loss Tuesday evening.
Wallach has been excellent for the Bees since his arrival, is batting .318/.375/.818 with three home runs and 11 runs batted in.
The Angels claimed Wallach off waivers in 2021 from the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he played in the organization until 2024, when he elected free agency and joined the Texas Rangers on a minor league deal. The Rangers released him June 5.
More news: Angels Castoff, Former All-Star Gets $1.75 Million in Longshot Comeback Bid
Wallach didn't feature for the Halos in 2024, most likely due to catcher Logan O'Hoppe's breakout, but made 77 total appearances in 2022 and 2023. He batted .188 with eight home runs and 19 runs batted in during his time in MLB.
His longest stay at the MLB level came with the Angels in 2023, when he featured in 65 games. He batted .197 with seven home runs in his time with the Halos that season.
The catcher made his MLB debut for the Cincinnati Reds in 2017 before the Miami Marlins claimed him off waivers. He stayed with the Marlins until 2021 before the Dodgers claimed him on waivers.
There isn't much room for Wallach at the MLB level, as Logan O'Hoppe features in the majority of games for the Angels, with veteran Travis d'Arnaud serving as his backup. Both are having stellar seasons in the bigs, however, if Wallach continues this kind of production and is needed with the Angels, he could be a serviceable MLB catcher.
More news: MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Angels' Trade Deadline Plans
The Angels are currently in the race for the final American League Wild Card spot, as they have clawed their way back to .500 and sit just 1.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners. In their division, they have passed the Texas Rangers and now sit third, 7.5 games back of the Houston Astros.
They get Thursday off before heading into a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Friday at 1:07 p.m. PT.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.