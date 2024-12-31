Recently-Traded Angels Infielder Excited for New Opportunity With Current Team
Matt Thaiss has had a unique experience this offseason.
The former Los Angeles Angels backstop has been traded twice. The Halos sent him to the Chicago Cubs on Nov. 20, and he then landed on the Southside with the White Sox less than a month later in exchange for cash.
This is the first time Thaiss will be wearing a uniform other than the Angels.
More news: Angels Could Shockingly Sign 50-Homer Slugger in Free Agency
“Being in one place my whole career for 10 years (in the Angels organization) and then the past couple of weeks have been crazy, but I’m excited for a new opportunity and to meet some new people (and) get to work,” Thaiss said during a video conference Dec. 19, two days after the trade. “It’s really crazy thinking about being in one spot my whole career, but I am excited.”
Thaiss is also happy to be united with a few familiar faces instead of being surrounded by strangers.
“Between (Sox catching coach) Drew (Butera), (hitting coach) Marcus (Thames) and (bullpen coach) Matty Wise there is a lot of familiarity there,” Thaiss said. “I loved working with Drew and loved working with Matty, and Marcus was one of my favorites too.
“They know me and I know them, and that will help bridge this gap starting over with a new club. And getting comfortable real quick.”
Just three seasons ago, Butera and Thaiss were teammates.
“We were in (Triple-A) Salt Lake City together,” Thaiss said. “Really helped me, a month or two months, in catching and he really helped me elevate my game from that standpoint. And in 2023 as my catching coach, he was unbelievable with drill work he’d do every day, the kind of mentorship he gives."
Thaiss is coming off a season that saw him hit for a .204 average (32-for-157) with nine doubles, two home runs and 16 RBIs in 57 games in 2024.
“It was a good season,” he said. “I’ve had conversations already with guys with the White Sox. I expect more from myself.
“I have been working hard to make sure my 2025 is better than my 2024. Excited to up my game and take it to the next level.”
Thaiss left the Angels with a .208/.313/.342 slash line with 23 doubles, 22 home runs, and 79 RBIs in 245 career games during parts of six major league seasons.