Ron Washington Identifies One Angels Prospect He Doesn't Want to Rush
The Los Angeles Angels needed to call up a starting pitcher from the farm to start Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. They opted for a former Royal, Johnny Cueto, to face the team with whom he won a World Series.
Why not call up the top pitching Caden Dana?
Simple: The Angels don't want to rush him.
Through 21 starts in Double-A, Dana has a 2.74 earned run average.
“This kid is 20 years old in his first full season,” manager Washington told Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group. “We want him to be successful. As far as him getting here, I’m not going to say he might not get here, but we’re not having a conversation about it.
"One thing we don’t want to do is destroy minds, and this game, at the major league level, can destroy minds. He’s on the radar, but I don’t know what’s going to happen because it’s beyond my decision-making.”
Dana isn't the typical prospect. He was an 11th-round pick in 2022 and signed a seven-figure bonus. He has shown the Angels why he is worth the money.
He threw a nine-inning complete game with 10 strikeouts against Birmingham and followed it up with another scoreless start on Aug. 8. This time he struck out five over 6.2 innings.
The organization's No. 1 prospect is also wise beyond his years.
"Feeling good right now," Dana said. "I'm throwing pitches with conviction instead of just throwing them to throw them. There is actually meaning behind what I'm doing."
His most recent start on Tuesday saw him go eight innings against Montgomery with nine strikeouts.
The 20-year-old is 8-7 through 22 starts and has a 2.64 earned run average. He's thrown nearly 2,000 pitches, which means he's averaging around 91 pitches per game.
"I'm just trying not to be stupid," he said. "I'm a big gym rat, and I can easily get carried away in the weight room and do something stupid. So I try not to sometimes. The whole recovery process is about being smart, knowing how your body handles things, and taking it day by day."
Dana leads the Southern League in strikeouts (140) and innings pitched (129.2).
It has been a breakout season for Dana, who represented the Angels at the Futures Game in July. His ability to slow the game down has worked in his favor. If he continues to pitch at this level, he should be in the big leagues next season.
The Angels have rarely been conservative when identifying major-league ready prospects but, in Dana's case, it isn't worth bringing him up this season with the team out of playoff contention.