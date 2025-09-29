Ron Washington Plans to Continue Working in MLB Whether or Not Angels Bring Him Back
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington's contract with the Halos is up after 2025, and stated he wants to continue managing in MLB whether it's with the Angels or not.
Washington has been the Angels' manager since the beginning of the 2023 season, but has missed more than half of the season due to health issues he had during the first half the season. Washington's health has since improved, however he is still not directly managing the team.
The Angels are yet to make a statement on their plans for next season's manager, though are expected to make a decision during the offseason.
“I’m gonna be in an organization,” Washington said. “So if I’m not managing here, I’m not saying I’m gonna be managing somewhere else, but I’m gonna be in someone’s organization.”
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Oozing With Confidence Heading Into Offseason
Prior to the Angels, Washington managed the Texas Rangers from 2007-14, bringing the team to the World Series twice. He has also served as a coach on the Atlanta Braves from 2017-23 and the Oakland Athletics two separate times.
Washington also stated he will not pursue a front office position, and wants to remain in the dugout.
“I’m a hands-on guy," he said. "And that’s not gonna stop. I’m the one that’s gonna decide when I’m not hands-on.”
In his first season leading the Angels, Washington brought them to a 63-99 record, their lowest ever win percentage. The Angels took a step up this season under Washington, however, as they were just two games under .500 when Washington took his leave.
The Angels are now 17 games under .500 with just one game left to play in the season.
More news: Angels' All-Star Free Agent Plans to Play in 2026, Should Halos Bring Him Back?
The Angels are sure to have several suitors for the position, including former players and current special assistants to the Halos, Albert Pujols and Torii Hunter. Both individuals have expressed their desire to manage in MLB in the past, and their position in the organization could put them in a good position to land the job.
Washington, however, hasn't exactly gotten a fair shot, as he came into 2024 with an extremely young team and only had Mike Trout for 29 games. With the Angels likely to rebuild around their youth, having Washington — who gave them their shot — around could be beneficial for the team.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.