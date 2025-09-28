Angels' Mike Trout Oozing With Confidence Heading Into Offseason
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he feels extremely confident heading into the offseason after hitting two home runs against the Astros on Friday.
Friday's game marked the second straight game in which the 11-time All-Star hit a home run, and the third time in his last five games. The streak broke against the Astros on Saturday, but he still went 1-for-3 with a run.
“I definitely have more confidence,” Trout said. “It’s something I can take into the offseason and work on. It's good to see results. I’ve said it before throughout the years, it would feel good in the cage but I just wouldn’t get results. But now I’m getting results.”
Trout is in the middle of a "down year," though he still has an OPS+ of 118 and has 25 home runs. He currently has a .788 OPS, and with just one game left in the season he will likely finish the season under .800 for the first time in his career during a full season.
The former MVP underwent the longest home run drought of his career in 2025, going more than a month without a bomb after hitting the 398th of his career Aug. 6. He has five since breaking his duck Sept. 11.
He revealed earlier in the week he knew how to return to his MVP form.
“Before, it was like a Band-Aid, to make it work,” Trout said. “I think this is more of a solution this time. To be able to confidently know what I’m doing, and be able to get to a spot and start early and be on time every single time, I think it’s something to build on in the offseason.”
Trout has definitely looked the part since his statement, and the Angels will hope he can transfer the momentum he has gained this late into the season into 2026. The Angels will play their final game of the 2026 season against the Astros on Sunday, and will look to end the season on a high note by winning their first series since they played the Minnesota Twins from Sept. 8-10.
Their final game of the season comes at 12:07 p.m. PT.
