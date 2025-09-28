Angels' All-Star Free Agent Plans to Play in 2026, Should Halos Bring Him Back?
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson announced he plans to play next season after the expiration of his contract with the Halos.
The 35-year-old has spent the last three season with the Halos, and has enjoyed a solid few seasons in their rotation. Anderson made the All-Star team with the Angels in 2024 as their sole representative, and has a 4.53 ERA through his 84 appearances.
“Personally, and as a team, I feel like we’ve had ups and downs,” Anderson said. “I hate not to be pitching the last month, but for the most part I took the ball, which is something I take pride in. The last few years, just missed a couple starts. I wish I could have done more.”
The starter has had an inconsistent season for the Angels, but was very effective on his day. He began the season on an extremely high note, posting a 2.08 ERA through his first four starts and a 2.67 ERA through April. His performances slightly flamed out towards the end of the season, however he threw five scoreless innings against the Astros in his last start of the season before landing on the injured list.
He hasn't featured in a game since Aug. 29 due to an oblique injury, and will not pitch again for the Angels, at least in 2025.
Should the Angels Bring Back Tyler Anderson?
Both Anderson and fellow starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks' contracts expire after 2025, leaving two vacant spots in their starting rotation.
If the Angels are to have Reid Detmers, who served as a reliever for the 2025 season, return to the rotation, that leaves one vacant spot for the Angels to fill.
While they could go splash a ridiculous amount of money on the free agency headliners such as Michael King or Framber Valdez, the Angels would be smart to bring Anderson back on the one-year, $7 million contract at which Spotrac values him.
The Angels, while young and exciting, are likely a couple of years away from contending, so bringing back a veteran who has been solid during his three year tenure at the Big A would be a good move for the Halos.
