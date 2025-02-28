6 Angels Among Players Most Likely to Be Traded in 2025, Per Insider
The Los Angeles Angels have a number of players that could be dealt before the trade deadline in July.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer named six Halos as honorable mentions in his list of players most likely to be traded: Outfielder Taylor Ward, right-hander Kenley Jansen, left-hander Tyler Anderson, second baseman Luis Rengifo, third baseman Yoán Moncada, and right-hander Kyle Hendricks.
Ward emerged as a trade candidate long before this offseason, but a report stated the outfielder "was there to be had" this winter. Ward recorded career-highs in home runs (25) and RBIs (75). He also led the Angels with 156 games played and slashed .246/.323/.426.
In January, MLB insider Jon Heyman shared an update surrounding Ward.
“[They are] still considering trading Ward, but the likelihood is Ward ends up staying with the Angels,” Heyman said.
Jansen was arguably one of the Angels' best signings this offseason. Jansen is coming off a season where he produced his lowest ERA (3.29) since 2021. He also punched 62 strikeouts in 54.2 innings.
The veteran reliever expressed his excitement in his return to Southern California. The arrival of Jansen to the back end of the bullpen suddenly makes it a strength for the Angels in 2025.
“First off, it's great just being back in Southern California, and [the Angels] got a young team,” Jansen said. “It's great for me to just be here and give my experience and support and help turn things around. And especially for me to be home and around my kids, it means a lot.”
As for Rengifo, the utility man was involved in trade rumors this winter. Rengifo failed to reach 100 games in 2024, and his injury history could be a reason for the Angels to part ways with him.
Anderson also appeared in trade rumors last summer, but remained in Anaheim following the deadline.
“It means a lot to me,” Anderson said in July. “I like to be here. I like everyone here. I love this place. I love all my teammates. I'm just glad to be here.”
However, there's always a possibility he could be traded this season.
Moncada signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Angels and is poised to play a big role for the club in 2025. With the absence of Anthony Rendon, Moncada has the opportunity to emerge as the team's everyday starting third baseman. If the Angels are out of contention and he's playing well, he could be a solid deadline candidate. The same could be said for Hendricks
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.