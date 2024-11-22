Shohei Ohtani Has Officially Tied Angels' Mike Trout in MVP Awards
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani won his third Most Valuable Player award on Thursday. The historic achievement also means Ohtani and his former teammate Mike Trout are now tied in MVP awards.
Ohtani was unanimously voted the National League MVP after an unforgettable first season in a Dodgers uniform. The Japanese star became the first exclusive designated hitter to win the award. Furthermore, Ohtani is also the first player to win three unanimous MVPs — no other players has done so more than once.
Ohtani's first year with the Dodgers included career-highs in home runs, hits, runs scored, runs batted in, doubles, and stolen bases. Ohtani also invented the 50 home run, 50 stolen base club, further cementing one of the greatest seasons ever in Major League Baseball.
Although Ohtani won his third MVP this November, Trout has won just as many MVP's as the Dodgers star.
The Los Angeles Angels outfielder won the accolade in 2014, 2016, and 2019 while Ohtani won the award in 2021, 2023, and now 2024. Trout's third MVP award also marked his seventh top-two finish in AL MVP voting.
Trout is the only player to earn seven top-two finishes in an eight-season span. Trout is tied with baseball legends Albert Pujols and Stan Musial for the second-most top-two MVP finishes. The legendary trio stand behind just Barry Bonds, who has nine top-two finishes throughout his career.
In 2019, Trout was on pace to win another MVP award but was sidelined by a foot injury in September. Nevertheless, Trout finished with 8.6 fWAR after slashing .291/.438/.645. Trout also earned a career-high 45 homers across 134 games that season.
For six seasons, Trout and Ohtani both donned an Angels uniform. It was a hopeful time for Angels fans who believed the MVP duo could help the organization reach new heights. However, Trout and Ohtani never got the supporting cast they needed to make a deep postseason run.
Heading into 2025, Ohtani will look to replicate his first season in a Dodgers uniform while also pitching next season. Trout will look to stay healthy for a full season and help a rebuilding Halos team reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
The Angels currently have the longest postseason drought; however, the club has made several moves this offseason and plan to make more this winter, according to general manager Perry Minasian.
