Torii Hunter Gives Crucial Advice to Mike Trout on Position Switch for Angels
Torii Hunter remembers when the Los Angeles Angels told him he was moving to right field. For a brief moment, it pained him to leave center field, but the move cleared a path for Mike Trout and allowed the veteran to play a few more years in Major League Baseball.
Sound familiar?
Hunter remembers the transition time like it was yesterday and has been a mentor for Trout as he begins the next phase of his career.
“Man, we chat all the time, and Trout always asks questions,” Hunter said. “He asked so many questions [as a youngster], and still, to this day, a guy who's a superstar Hall of Famer in the future and this guy still asks questions. That ought to let you know who he is.”
The Angels are hoping moving Trout to right will keep him healthy. He hasn’t played more than 82 games in four of the past five seasons due to a variety of injuries.
“We all are hoping and praying that this guy can stay on the field because I think his athletic ability, his gift, it should be seen by the world,” Hunter said. “And not even just Angels, fans. You got Pittsburgh, you got New York, you got Texas Rangers, you got everybody that wants to see Mike Trout on the field and rooting for him to stay on the field, because that’s somebody you just don’t see every day.”
Once Hunter became acclimated to the corner, he saw a resurgence in his career. He returned to the All-Star Game in 2013 , won a Silver Slugger Award, and finished 19th in American League MVP voting. He hadn’t been a top-20 MVP vote getter since 2007.
“My body felt great, and my numbers were better, average-wise,” Hunter said. “I stayed on the field. I played (at age) 37, 38, 39, even 40 in right field, and I was able to go out and put up some good numbers for an older guy. A wiser guy.”
Hunter is hoping Trout will benefit in the same way, but there is one trick to playing right field at Angel Stadium that will help make the transition a little easier.
“In the first couple months, I think he’s going to have a problem with those (stadium) lights, but I’m here to kind of help them out and where to play,” Hunter said. “It’s the way you line up in right field. You stay on the left side toward center field, you actually don’t run into the lights as much.”
