Angels Insider Links Halos to Gold Glove Infielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Angels might be without starting shortstop Zach Neto to start the 2025 season after he underwent shoulder surgery in mid-November.
Neto was injured on a slide late in the season and was hopeful that he could rehab the injury without surgery. However, he was still feeling discomfort, according to general manager Perry Minasian.
Because of the potential that Neto could miss some time to open the season, Orange County Register beat writer Jeff Fletcher linked the Angels to Chicago Cubs Gold Glove infielder Nico Hoerner.
"The Angels could try to acquire Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner, who could play shortstop if Zach Neto misses time rehabbing from surgery, and then slide over to second," Fletcher wrote.
The Cubs have been attached to several rumors this offseason but Hoerner stands out as a logical trade candidate for several reasons. The team faces a logjam among position players, but moving many of them comes with challenges. Dansby Swanson, Seiya Suzuki, and Ian Happ all have full no-trade clauses, limiting flexibility.
Hoerner could hold more value for another team which is where the Angels come into play.
Originally a shortstop, he transitioned to second base to accommodate Swanson. While defensive metrics rate his performance at second base positively, other teams might view him as a capable shortstop especially if their starting shortstop is injured and he is only there temporarily.
Offensively, Hoerner has been slightly above average, posting a career .278/.338/.381 slash line with a 102 wRC+. He’s also demonstrated consistency on the basepaths, stealing 20-plus bases in each of the past three seasons.
Minasian refused to give a timeline when it comes to Neto but he is so important to the club's future that leaving any sense of doubt was not an option.
“I’m not going to give time frames, but there’s a possibility he does miss some of the beginning of the season,” Minasian said.
“Obviously, Zach’s really important to this club,” Minasian added. “I feel like it’s something we were proactive with. Again, there’s a possibility he misses some time, but to have it done now and make sure he’s ready to go when he does step into the lineup and fully healthy and all those things, it’s something we don’t have to worry about going forward. I think (that) is really, really important.”
The Angels also added utility man Scott Kingery this offseason and while he isn't a flashy name like Hoerner, he could get the job done if a trade doesn't come to fruition.