Unlikely Angels Prospect Wins Southern League Player of the Week Award
The Los Angeles Angels have another award winner in Double-A.
Tucker Flint became the third player from Rocket City to be named Southern League Player of the Week. It's the first Player of the Week honor in his professional career.
In six games, Flint was 6-for-16 (.375) with two home runs and two runs batted in against the Chattanooga Lookouts. He also drew 10 walks, leading to a .615 on-base percentage during the series.
With Christian Moore winning the award last week, it’s the first time in team history that the Player of the Week award has been won by a Trash Panda in consecutive weeks.
This is Flint's second season in Huntsville, Ala. He took what he learned from last season and applied it to this year. Through 105 games, he is batting .247 with 18 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 51 RBIs and 53 runs scored.
“After last season, I learned a lot on how to improve my approach at the plate,” Flint said. “I tried to be more selective at the pitches I swing at and have a better plan when I’m coming up to the plate of what I want to do against that pitcher.”
Flint participated in his first big league spring training this year and spent his time learning from other big leaguers. He wanted to create a better routine for himself and watching what others did helped him discover that.
“Their routines, seeing how focused they are,” Flint said. “They’re not taking a ton of swings but when they are, they’re focused on what they need to accomplish for that game.”
Flint was also able to ask how outfielders prepare for each at-bat while on defense.
“Just learning how in tune they are with the type of pitcher you have on the mound and learning the hitters that are hitting against them,” Flint said. “So you can anticipate where they are gonna hit it and different things like that.”
As Flint has developed into one of the more consistent hitters in the Trash Pandas' lineup, he has created a disciplined approach that has him ready at the plate and in the outfield.
“Stay consistent with my work and have a good plan when I get up to the plate,” Flint said. “Even defensively having a plan for where the hitter might hit the baseball.”
Flint's goal is to win. It doesn't matter which affiliate he is playing for and over the last six games, he helped his team win some games.
“I’ve been lucky enough throughout my career to win a lot at different levels,” Flint said. “My goal is to win at any level I’m playing at.”