Veteran Angels Pitcher Finally Returns From Injury
Jose Cisnero tossed a scoreless inning during his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Cisnero was placed on the 15-day injured list back on April 28 with right shoulder inflammation. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on May 29.
At the time of the injury, the pitcher had an earned run average of 7.07 in 14 innings of work. He recorded 16 strikeouts and seven walks and allowed 13 runs (11 earned) on 17 hits.
Cisnero agreed to a one-year, $1.75 million contract in February.
The 35-year-old spent the last five years with the Detroit Tigers. He was 3-4 with two saves and a 5.31 ERA in 63 games last year. He struck out 70 and walked 25 in 59.1 innings but allowed a career-high 10 home runs.
Over the past couple of years, Cisnero has seen the velocity on his fastball drop. He was averaging 96.4 mph in 2019. It dropped in 2022 to 93.4 mph and brought it back up last season to 94.4 mph.
Wednesday, Cisnero's fastball touched 94.8, per Statcast.
Before he became a Tiger, Cisnero spent two seasons with the Houston Astros. He made his big league debut with the Astros in 2013 and finished his first season 2-2 with a 4.12 ERA. He appeared in 28 games and pitched 43.2 innings.
He was 13-17 with a 3.99 ERA in seven seasons with the Astros (2013-14) and the Tigers (2019-23), striking out 275 and walking 130 in 259.1 innings.
Cisnero was out of Major League Baseball for several years. His last pitch with the Astros was in 2014, and his first pitch with the Tigers was in 2019.
Cisnero had Tommy John surgery on May 28, 2014. He then pitched for Mexico's Sultanes de Monterrey and the independent New Jersey Jackals in 2016.
Despite the blemishes, the Angels took a chance on Cisnero and designated infielder Livan Soto for assignment at the time.
Soto made his big league debut in Sept. 2022 and hit .400 (22-for-55) with one home run and nine runs batted in across 18 games. He batted .222 (2-for-9) in four games with the Angels last May and June while hitting .237 with nine home runs and 47 RBIs in 110 games at Triple-A Salt Lake and Double-A Rocket City.
Cisnero will need a rehab assignment before pitching for the Angels again. However, he does have the opportunity to pitch in the big leagues this season since the Halos unloaded some bullpen arms at the trade deadline.