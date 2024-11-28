What Does the Angels Rotation Look Like With Latest Blockbuster Signing?
The Los Angeles Angels agreed to a deal with left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $63 million contract on Monday, their second addition to the starting rotation this offseason. The contract to Kikuchi was the largest the Angels have doled out under general manager Perry Minasian, and overall since 2011.
The addition of Kikuchi is the third major change the Angels have already made to their rotation this offseason. Along with bringing in Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks, the Angels traded Griffin Canning to the Atlanta Braves to acquire Jorge Soler. The Angels also non-tendered Patrick Sandoval, but he was not necessarily expected to pitch in 2025 after undergoing surgery for a torn UCL.
After these two additions and the trading of Canning, the Angels' rotation currently looks like it will feature Kikuchi, Hendricks, José Soriano, Reid Detmers, and Tyler Anderson. This rotation remains subject to change before the start of the 2025 regular season, especially depending on how players perform during spring training.
Currently, Soriano, Detmers, and Anderson are tabbed as the three returning starters for the Angels. Soriano started 20 games for the Angels in 2024, going 6-7 with a 3.42 ERA and 97 strikeouts. Anderson, who was the subject of trade rumors in July but remained an Angel, pitched more innings than any other pitcher for the Angels last season. He went 10-15 with a 3.81 ERA and 142 strikeouts over 31 starts. He led all Angels pitchers with a 3.1 wins above replacement.
Detmers had the most inconsistent season of starters expected to return to the rotation next season. Detmers went 4-9 with a 6.70 ERA and 109 strikeouts, but his inconsistency caused him to go back down to the minor leagues during the season. He struggled with confidence over the season, and has not yet shown he can fully be relied upon next season.
Hendricks joined the Angels on a one-year, $2.5 million contract. Hendricks, who has exclusively played with the Chicago Cubs in the major leagues before signing with the Angels, is coming off the worst season of his career. He went 4-12 with a 5.92 ERA and 87 strikeouts over 130.2 innings pitched. During the prime of his career, Hendricks once led MLB in ERA and regularly held an ERA below 4.00 until the last four seasons. If the Angels get that pitcher, it will significantly help the rotation.
Kikuchi comes to the Angels after spending the 2024 season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros. He struggled during the beginning of the season with the Blue Jays, going 4-9 with a 4.75 ERA. After he was traded to the Astros as the trade deadline, Kikuchi went 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA over 10 starts.