When Can Angels Panic About Mike Trout's Struggles? Ron Washington Answers
Angels outfielder Mike Trout has started the season uncharacteristically struggling to get the bat on the baseball, limiting his overall impact on the field.
The three-time MVP is slashing .172/.275/.483 so far this year through 24 games, only creating 0.1 WAR.
For his 15-year career, Trout is slashing .297/.408/.579 and has generated 86.1 WAR.
The good news for Trout is that he has already hit eight home runs, an impressive feat considering his struggles to hit the ball so far.
Trout is entering his 15th season in the majors and will soon be 34 years old, leaving many to wonder if the slow start is the new reality.
Halos skipper Ron Washington does not seem convinced.
“If we’re at the end of May and Mike is hitting a buck-80 something, then you all can start speculating,” Washington said.
“But right now, just trying to get a feel. Mike is Mike and he will be Mike before this is all over.”
In 2024, Trout participated in only 29 games after suffering a meniscus tear, which may be impacting his current performance due to reduced playing time over the last year.
Maintaining his health is crucial for Trout to overcome his slump. Consistent playing time and regularly facing pitchers are essential for him to find his swing.
Trout's health has posed significant challenges over the years.
Trout last played over 140 games in a season back in 2016. However, this year is expected to be different since he won't be playing centerfield, allowing him to potentially take more at-bats as a designated hitter and put less wear and tear on his body in right field.
