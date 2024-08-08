Why Didn't the Angels Trade Tyler Anderson at Deadline?
Tyler Anderson's name was swirling around trade rumors for months leading up to the trade deadline but the Los Angeles Angels opted not to trade him.
The left-handed starting pitching is grateful to be staying put.
“It means a lot to me,” Anderson said. “I like to be here. I like everyone here. I love this place. I love all my teammates. I'm just glad to be here.”
Anderson remains under contract next season at $13 million and has been the club’s most dependable starter this season. He was named an All-Star for the second time in his career and the Angels are depending on him to be a solid starter next season.
Anderson likely didn’t attract a big prospect return because his peripheral numbers suggested the left-hander might be due for a regression. He's posted a 3.05 ERA in 22 starts but fell to 8-10 on the year with a loss to the New York Mets on Friday night.
Anderson has pitched brilliantly for the Angels this season and surprisingly, a contender didn't make a deal for him. It could have been because he does not throw hard or rack up strikeouts, which is what teams value in the postseason.
Another reason is that general manager Perry Minasian didn't get a good enough offer for Anderson, infielder Luis Rengifo, and outfielders Taylor Ward and Kevin Pillar.
“We took a look at what was presented and just (the trade) we actually did made sense for us,” Minasian said. “Obviously that was the route we went. We have some talented players. I understand the questions. The players that have two years left, that have one year left, they’re very talented players. And very productive players.
"With that being said, in general, it had to make sense. There had to be a certain value coming back. You have to line up. That’s not easy. People like different things. Sometimes you line up with different teams, like we did with Philadelphia, and sometimes you don’t.”
Manager Ron Washington is anxiously looking forward to next season with this group of veterans returning. He said his young team has been learning how to win and will be ready to compete next year.
“No doubt about it,” Washington said. “We probably have a busy winter trying to put some pieces in place to help. But no doubt about it. The young kids are growing and I think they’ll be ready to really really compete going into next year.”
Anderson starts Thursday in New York.