Zach Neto Scheduled to Cross Final Hurdle Before Being Ready to Return to Angels
The Los Angeles Angels are off to a productive start to their 2025 campaign, and are doing so without last season's WAR and RBI leader, Zach Neto.
Neto still has one more roadblock to overcome before he can make his way back to Anaheim, and that is to play nine innings at shortstop on back to back days during his Triple-A assignment.
Manager Ron Washington noted that most of the caution regarding Neto's return is coming from the team, and not the 24-year-old shortstop.
“He’s still trying to get out of spring-training shape and into game mode,” Washington said. “We’re the ones holding on to Neto, because if it was for Neto, he’ll be playing nine every night. And I don’t think he’s worried about the grind. We are more worried about the grind than he is. So he’s moving along, and when his time comes, he’ll be here.”
Assuming that the Angels use up the entirety of the rehab assignment, Neto can be back April 22, the first game back at home after the expiration date of April 20.
This is great news for Angels fans as Neto recently cited feeling fatigued while on his assignment and his manager opted to give him a bit of a break.
“He’s been grinding hard and he feels it a little bit in his body,” Washington said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher, “and we don’t want something else to go wrong with his body when he starts feeling it. So when he told us he started feeling a little fatigued, we’ve got to give him a break.”
In Neto's absence, newly-acquired veterans Tim Anderson and Kevin Newman have been holding down shortstop.
Neto will soon be welcomed back to a lineup that is already proving to be electric given they are tied with the New York Yankees for the most home runs in the American League, and fourth in the majors in RBIs.
