The Angels have had an impressive offseason thus far this winter. They've filled pretty much all the holes in their roster, and enter 2023 with one of the deepest teams in all of baseball.

On ESPN's mid-offseason power rankings, the Angels climbed all the way to the No. 15 spot. However, maybe even more impressive, is the fact that their playoff and World Series odds are continuing to rise — barely, but still in the right direction.

"Playoff odds: 31%

Title odds: 1% (up 0.2%)."

Neither are very high — especially the 1% chance to win the World Series — but they are starting to get a little more recognition for their successful offseason. A 31% chance to make the postseason is about one-in-three, which is not bad considering they were 13 games out a playoff spot last season.

Their odds are climbing as they continue to make win-now moves — and they may have another one or two coming.

The Angels won't be the same team they were last year — and that should have Angels fans very excited.

