Angels News: Insiders Predict What LA’s Closer Role Will Look Like Next Season

The 2022 Angels had 38 saves, and Raisel Iglesias led the team with 16. The Halos are hoping for a lot more than 38 saves this year — they were tied for 20th in MLB — and Iglesias is on the Braves now, so that role was one of the big question marks coming into the offseason.

Rhett Bollinger is the Angels beat writer for MLB.com, and in his most recent article, he addressed the closer question.

"[Carlos] Estévez is the favorite to serve as closer, as he has some experience in that role with the Rockies (25 career saves, including 11 in 2021). It’ll be intriguing to see how his stuff plays away from the altitude at Coors Field, as he’s been a much more effective pitcher on the road throughout his career. He’s tougher on righties than lefties, however, so the Angels could use matchups in the ninth inning, deploying lefties Aaron Loup and José Quijada when needed. Right-handers Jimmy Herget and Ryan Tepera also have limited closing experience and could fill that role when necessary."

Sam Blum, the Angels beat writer for The Athletic, agreed with Bollinger in his recent mailbag article.

"I think Estevez will get a chance to close. He’s got high-velocity stuff, and a slider that should theoretically be far more effective in California than it was in Denver, because of the altitude. It might be a situation where he earns that role as the season goes along. Nevin did a solid job mixing and matching last season. And surely someone like Jimmy Herget is good enough to get saves. I’d guess that Nevin wants a bona fide closer, and Estévez makes the most sense as things stand today."

Aaron Loup and Jose Quijada combined for four saves last year, and Jimmy Herget and Ryan Tepera combined for 15, so they have options at closer. But when they brought in Estévez, the clear plan was to give him the chance to be the closer. He has the stuff, and hopefully getting out of Colorado will allow him to fill the potential he's shown flashes of in his career.

The bullpen could end up being a pretty big strength for the Halos in 2023, and if the revamped and deeper offense can get them more leads to protect, the bullpen could be a key part of the Angels' push for the playoffs.