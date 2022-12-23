Despite the impending sale of the team, Moreno has remained involved.

Angels owner Arte Moreno may be getting set to sell the team, but that doesn't mean he's completely checked out. According to The Athletic, Moreno has been involved with the team all offseason long, especially with their recent signing of utility man Brandon Drury.

"Moreno remains heavily involved in constructing the roster and allocating the resources necessary for Minasian to add players. The owner was actively involved in the negotiations to sign Drury."



It would've been easy for Moreno to somewhat check out, and many expected the Angels to lower their payroll this offseason. However, it's been the opposite.

The Angels have already set a franchise record with their payroll, and they're continuing to spend more. They also still remain in the market for a sixth starting pitcher and additional help in the bullpen, so there is a chance the team exceeds the first luxury tax threshold for the first time ever.

The Angels are proving they want to win next season, and Moreno has been there every step of the way — even though he's on his way out.