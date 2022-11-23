The Angels have been very active thus far in free agency. They've signed All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal, and traded for infielder Gio Urshela. But GM Perry Minasian has made it clear they're not done yet.

The Angels still have a potential hole at shortstop, and could look to add one more starter to fortify their six-man rotation.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand thinks that's exactly what the Angels will do, and predicted who the Angels will sign next this offseason.

"The Angels’ never-ending search for rotation help is already underway following last week’s signing of Tyler Anderson to a three-year, $39 million deal. It seems unlikely that the club will spend big on somebody like deGrom or Verlander, but adding Quintana -- who posted a 2.93 ERA between Pittsburgh and St. Louis in 2022 after struggling with the Angels in 2021 -- would help round out a rotation that still needs some help. The Angels could also look at somebody such as right-hander Mike Clevinger."

Jose Quintana struggled with the Angels in 2021, going 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in 24 games and 10 starts. However, he had a much better 2022 season with the Pirates and Cardinals, and could join the Angels at a much lower cost than they gave Anderson.

However, Quintana, like Anderson, is a lefty, and they join a rotation with lefties Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers and Jose Suarez. Shohei Ohtani is on the only right-handed thrower, and he's the ace. So that means their rotation would be a righty followed by five straight lefties. That's not exactly ideal, but Minasian did already say he doesn't care what hand his pitchers throw with as long as he thinks they're going to get the job done.

So, if Quintana is someone Minasian likes, he could be their sixth and final starter.