3 Angels Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027



The Los Angeles Angels are in a pivotal transitional phase, heavily relying on young talent to build a sustainable future. While the major league roster undergoes a major rebuild, the farm system is quietly brewing the next core of Angels baseball. Looking ahead to the 2027 season, the Halos have some jobs available on the grass and on the mound.



Here are three prospects who are likely to seize the opportunity to make the big league club next year.



Nelson Rada: The Future Dynamic Centerfielder

Nelson Rada remains one of the most fascinating and advanced young outfielders in the Angels organization. Known for his elite speed and exceptional contact skills, Rada has consistently played against competition much older than him throughout his minor league journey. By 2027, his physical frame should fully mature, allowing him to turn those flashes of brilliance into everyday major league production.

The Angels desperately need to improve their team defense and adding an elite defender in center field is a perfect way to start. Flanking Rada with Mike Trout in left and Wade Meckler in right should transform the Angels outfield defense into one of the best in baseball. If the team can not add significantly to the offense, it needs to add to the defense.





Rada’s game is built on a throwback style of baseball that the modern Angels desperately need. He boasts an advanced approach at the plate with a .391 on base percentage in 170 AAA games. As the Angels look to inject speed and on base capability at the top of their lineup, Rada is the prime candidate to patrol the Anaheim outfield and cause havoc on the basepaths as a premier leadoff hitter.

Joel Hurtado: The Next Walbert Urena?

Feb 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Joel Hurtado (72) pitches in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



On the pitching side, the Halos are always searching for dynamic arms, and Joel Hurtado has the makings of a legitimate major league starter with a scouting profile that greatly resembles Walbert Urena's of a year ago. Both feature a sinker that sits in the upper 90s, both mastered the pitch in AA, and both have improved their off speed offerings enough to make the heater truly effective.

The Angels have leaned heavily on young pitching in recent years, and Hurtado is positioned to be the next man up. In 2026 the Dominican right hander put up a nice 3.63 ERA over 101.2 innings in AA that earned him a call up to AAA. Overall he logged 137.1 innings across the two levels and started 28 games.

Expect Hurtado to get an invitation to big league camp next spring where he will have the same opportunity Urena seized last March. Pitchers are always one good pitch away from the big leagues and one injury from a roster spot. Hurtado is in position to ride his sinker and a tiny roster opening to a big league job at some point in 2027. And if he pitches up to his capability, the Angels will want to keep him on the Major League roster.

Raudi Rodriguez: An Explosive Power Threat

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Raudi Rodriguez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



If you are looking for pure, unadulterated upside in the Angels' upper minors, Raudi Rodriguez is the name to watch. The young outfielder commands attention every time he steps onto the field due to his raw power and explosive athleticism. While still refining his approach, Rodriguez projects as the type of dynamic corner outfielder who can one day deepen the Angels lineup.

Like Hurtado, Rodriguez put up quality numbers at AA and earned a promotion to AA. In 95 games for Rocket City the 23 year old cracked 12 home runs, 14 doubles, and 2 triples. A nice blend of power and speed, Rodriguez had an overall slash line of .264/.374/.410 in 133 games across AA and AAA.





By mid 2027, Rodriguez will have had the necessary time to clean up his swing decisions and translate his raw batting practice power into live game environments. His ability to hit the ball with high exit velocities makes him a threat to launch 20+ home runs a year. And his speed should allow him to hit 20+ doubles. If his defensive utility keeps pacing upward alongside his arm strength, Rodriguez will give the Angels an incredibly potent right handed bat that demands an everyday spot in the 2027 lineup.