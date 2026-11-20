

When the Los Angeles Angels sent cash considerations to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday for infielder Jace Jung, the move barely registered as a ripple on the broader MLB hot stove. Yet for a rebuilding club searching for low cost upside, taking a flyer on a 26 year old former top-100 prospect is the exact type of lottery ticket Anaheim should be buying until they have legitimate, home grown depth.



Designated for assignment by Detroit on Tuesday to clear 40 man roster space ahead of the Rule 5 Draft, Jung arrives in Southern California looking for a fresh start—and a far more forgiving home ballpark than the one that suppressed his power stroke in the Motor City.

Drafted One Spot Ahead of Zach Neto

Angels fans don't have to look far to remember Jung's pedigree. Out of Texas Tech, the left-handed slugger was selected 12th overall by Detroit in the 2022 MLB Draft—just one pick before the Angels took franchise shortstop Zach Neto at No. 13.



At the time, Jung was widely viewed as one of the purest college bats in his class, having won Big 12 Player of the Year honors after hitting .337 with 21 home runs as a redshirt freshman. Baseball bloodlines also run deep in his family, as he is the younger brother of Texas Rangers third baseman and two time All-Star Josh Jung.

Named as a first round pick by every expert then immediately moved to Top 100 prospect lists, Jung's hit tool was lauded in his early days as a professional ballplayer.

Elite AAA Patience Meets Big League Growing Pains

Sep 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers third baseman Jace Jung (17) hits a single ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Why did the Tigers cut ties with a first round pick just four years after drafting him? The answer lies in the huge disconnect between Jung's minor league production and his brief major league cameos.



Across three seasons with AAA Toledo, Jung consistently mashed, posting a .244/.362/.439 slash line with 53 home runs in 334 games. In 2026 alone, he clubbed 22 homers, drove in 86 runs, and drew 85 walks for a .344 on-base percentage in 133 games. His plate discipline has never been in question—he posted a 15.0% walk rate in AAA last season and has walked in 15% of his big-league plate appearances.



However, his bat never translated against MLB pitching, and he certainly won't fix the Angels' well documented strikeout problem. Across 61 major league games from 2024 to 2026, Jung slashed just .193/.319/.230 with zero home runs and five doubles while striking out in 30% of his plate appearances. Right wrist surgery following the 2024 campaign sapped his pop, and he struggled to catch up to big league velocity, posting a soft 84.2 mph average exit velocity.



Playing half his games at Comerica Park did not do his left handed power swing any favors either. Detroit's cavernous outfield dimensions and cool spring weather are notorious for suppressing fly ball power, turning hard hit balls into warning track outs. According to Statcast, Angel Stadium holds a 109 Home Run Park Factor (8th in MLB) compared to Comerica Park's 104 mark (12th). Trading Detroit's deeper alleys for Anaheim's warmer Southern California climate and more hitter-friendly dimensions—plus the launching pad of Triple-A Salt Lake—gives his pull side power a better chance to shine.

Why Jace Jung Belongs in Salt Lake—Not the Starting Lineup

Detroit Tigers infielder Jace Jung practices during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even with a more favorable ballpark environment, the Angels should strictly view Jung as organizational depth rather than penciling him in as a 2027 starter. Anaheim still needs proven everyday upgrades on the infield dirt this winter, and handing a starting job to a hitter with a 30% MLB strikeout rate would only add to the offense's biggest flaw.

Fortunately, Jung still has a minor league option remaining, giving the front office complete flexibility. Primarily a third baseman, he also logged significant innings at first base (55 games) and second base (37 games) in AAA during the 2026 season.







Instead of rushing him back to the majors, the Angels should open the 2027 season by optioning Jung to AAA Salt Lake. Placing him alongside top prospects Christian Moore and Arjun Nimmala would give the Bees a loaded, power hitting infield while allowing Jung to refine his swing mechanics in a hitter friendly environment. If he can regain the magic in his bat that made him a top prospect, the Angels have struck gold. If not, he will provide depth in case of injury at the MLB level.