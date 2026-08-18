Angels 2026: Why Trout, Meckler, and Guzman Demand Your Attention

With 38 games left to go, the Angels are nowhere near playoff contention but surprisingly full of storylines. In an odd twist, it will benefit the Angels if they continue to lose, but there are individual players who definitely are worth watching.

On the position player side of things, the top three Halos to keep your eye on down the stretch are franchise icon Mike Trout, local hero Wade Meckler, and newcomer Denzer Guzman. Here's why you should pay close attention to them over the next six weeks.

Mike Trout’s Chase for a 10th Silver Slugger Award

Mike Trout has won every individual award possible in his career. Now he is chasing his tenth Silver Slugger Award. Only Barry Bonds and Mike Piazza have earned double digit Silver Sluggers and Mike Trout seeks to join them. Actually, Trout would be the first member of the group to play under full PED testing protocols and not be linked to chemical help.

Currently Mike Trout is fully deserving of the award. Trout ranks first among AL outfielders in both on base percentage (.388) and on base plus slugging percentage (.837). His 81 walks and 69 runs scored both rank second and his 20 home runs are fourth.

It has been a joy for Angels fans to watch the return of All Star Mike Trout. If he can keep it going, he will add an incredible tenth Silver Slugger Award.

Is Wade Meckler the Angels’ Long-Term Answer at Leadoff?

Aug 14, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Wade Meckler (53) fouls a ball off his foot during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Angels acquired Wade Meckler last off season he profiled as a high contact option on a very strikeout prone team. He has delivered on that promise and more. I looked into the logic behind keeping Meckler in the leadoff spot last week and he has done nothing to lose his hold on the position.

The Angels are focusing more on contact rate throughout the lineup but still have plenty of thump in the heart of the order. If Meckler can be the long term sparkplug, Mike Trout will get a lot more RBI opportunities the next few years.

Rebuilding a team requires finding quality players at a number of positions. If Meckler can continue to perform well in the leadoff spot, Angels GM John Mozeliak has one fewer item on his needs list. The fact he is a local product who is great in the community is a big bonus.

Denzer Guzman’s Audition for the MLB Roster

Aug 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Denzer Guzman (23) throws to first base to retire Miami Marlins left fielder Heriberto Hernández (not pictured) during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denzer Guzman was lauded as a glove first infielder as a prospect until experiencing an offensive breakout at the AAA level in 2026. He has smooth hands, a quick release, and exceptional lateral movement. If his bat comes along, he could very well be the Angels shortstop of the future.

Which brings about the question of what then to do with the Angels current shortstop Zach Neto. Guzman is unlikely to ever match Neto's power but he should be a stronger, more consistent defender at what is a premium defensive position. Neto's limited lateral movement and league leading number of errors are not ideal at the shortstop position.

The Angels held onto Neto at this trade deadline, but he would still be a valuable trade chip this off season. If the Angels can grab a return similar to what Baltimore landed for Adley Rutschman, they would have to jump on it. In a race to add quality prospects, this would clearly be the best path.

With top prospect Arjun Nimmala doing well at AA and Oswald Peraza capable of manning shortstop, Denzer Guzman's window to prove he belongs might be a brief one. But if he proves he belongs, it adds a very significant asset to the Angels and will make it much more palatable to cash in Neto's bat for future value.