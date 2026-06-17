From Local Kid to Angels Outfielder: The Wade Meckler Interview

Being awestruck at the sight of a Major League Baseball field and dreaming about one day playing for the hometown team is a nearly universal part of every baseball fan's life. Millions of kids each year walk into ballparks and have that same dream. And every now and then that dream comes true.

Angels outfielder Wade Meckler is that once every now and then. Born and raised in the shadow of the Big A, Meckler is now playing on the very same field he dreamed of roaming as a kid.

It took far more hard work and dedication than most people can imagine. But he made it and serves as living proof to the next wave of Angels fans that sometimes the dream does come true.

I first met Wade Meckler when he was helping teach baseball to Little League players for Play Ball Weekend. He was nice enough to join me for an interview yesterday. Here is the first part of it.

There's a picture going kind of viral of you as a kid in your room full of Angels gear. So, you grew up as a pretty big Angels fan, right?

"Yes, I did."

So describe to me how you felt when your agent called and told you the Angels were bringing you into the Angels organization.

"I was just excited. I was excited for the opportunity. I'd been with the Giants my whole career and I was just, at that point, I was just excited to have an opportunity to get back to the big leagues."

Yes, a lot of people might not know this but you actually played in the big leagues in 2023. Then were sent down to the minors where you kept putting up really good numbers. I mean, your AAA stats are definitely worthy of a call up. Was it kind of frustrating that you were putting up good numbers but still not getting called up to the Major League level?

"Yeah, I was frustrated. You know part of that is because I wasn't staying healthy. I broke my hand in 2024 and was out for a significant part of that 2024 season. Then tore my quad in the second game of the 2025 season. Then I wasn't on the field.

Then there was also kind of a crowded outfield. So a combination of not being healthy and being in a crowded outfield, you know, just made it difficult to get a call up."

Jun 2, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Wade Meckler (53) hits a two run RBI double against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Let's back up a little bit. You had a really unusual journey to Major League Baseball. You were the small kid in high school who hit a big growth spurt, right?

"I never really had a growth spurt, it kind of happened gradually. But, yeah, I was the little guy. I entered high school really small."

And then you went to Oregon State back when Oregon State was on top of the baseball world. Describe to me what it was like making that Oregon State team and just sharing the success that you guys had together.

"I wasn't there when they won the national championship in 2018 but, yeah, I walked on to Oregon State in 2019.

Didn't make the team in 2020. Then came back after covid. Made adjustments and got back on the team in 2021.

Just was able to develop there and get a lot better. And eventually make it to pro ball."

With all due respect, Wade, I think you are kind of diminishing yourself there. You showed up to the defending national champs and decided that you were going to make that team as a walk on. Not many guys are going to make that gamble and you did and it paid off.

So what changes did you make in 2021 that sprung you to the .303/.396/.472 slash line that you put up there?

"I had six months of not having to compete every day. And I was around guys who were first team All Pac-12 guys.

I had the bat to ball already. I always had good bat to ball so it wasn't a matter of I couldn't hit a 95 mile per hour fastball. Or that I couldn't hit a slider or any of that. It was a matter of I wasn't driving it. So they would make mechanical adjustments with guys who had made mechanical adjustments in the past.





I was able to get the quality of contact better and up to where I was a productive player in the Pac-12. I kept making adjustments between my junior year and senior year and I just got better every year and was able to surpass people who were maybe a little more talented than I was."

Part two of this interview will be posted soon and cover Meckler's approach at the plate, journey through the minor leagues, and message for kids who are playing Little League baseball and carrying big league dreams.