Angels May Have Found a Much-Needed Spark in Wade Meckler

Josh Lowe got off to a slow start this season and was ultimately optioned back to Salt Lake City on May 22. In a corresponding move, Wade Meckler was called up to replace him in left field. Since being called up, Meckler has brought energy, contact, power, and consistency to an Angels team in need of help.

The Hometown Hero

Meckler isn’t just a random call-up hoping to cement a spot in the majors; he is an Anaheim native and grew up an Angels fan. Meckler attended Esperanza High School before taking his talents to Oregon State, where he was ultimately drafted by the Giants in the eighth round in 2022.

Meckler made his sole major league appearance and debut for the Giants in August of 2023, where he struggled, slashing a mere .232/.328/.250 in 20 games. Since then, he has bounced around the Giants' minor league system before being designated for assignment by the organization this past December.

The Angels took a chance on Meckler this spring, inviting him to Spring Training and assigning him to AA Rocket City. He was called up 11 days ago, making an immediate impact in his Halos debut.

Meckler Gives the Angels Something Different

In his Angels debut against the Rangers, Meckler flashed both his glove and bat. In the top of the first, Meckler made a sliding catch into the left field wall, and in the bottom of the same inning, he crushed the first pitch he saw from Cy-Young winner Jacob deGrom 403 feet to right center for a 3-run homer. He finished the day 2 for 3 with a walk and 3 RBIs and helped propel the Angels to a 9-6 win against their division rival.

Meckler didn’t just get called up; he changed the way the Angels played as the Halos won their first 4 games in the Wade Meckler era. This hot start isn’t completely random; in his stint in the minors this year, he boasted a .315 average with 14 RBIs and 6 stolen bases, showcasing his contact, speed, and clutch hitting. Contact and speed have always defined his play style, but since being called up, his power has shown through, as Meckler has already crushed two home runs in just 10 games.

Meckler’s second homer came on May 30 against the Rays when he crushed a ball 105.5 mph off the bat 397 feet to right field for a grand slam in what ended up being an Angels win. In recent interviews, Meckler has emphasised a focus on backspin and pulling the ball to help generate more power. This uptick in power will be an interesting aspect of his game to watch as his 2026 campaign unfolds.

The Angels have struggled in 2026 with consistency and defense in left field. Meckler brings both of these to the Halos. While the sample size is small, I’m sure all Angels fans are rooting for the hometown kid to solidify himself in both the majors and the Angels lineup.