Angels Aim to Bounce Back Against the Giants: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels are looking to bounce back against the Giants this afternoon after a frustrating 7-6 walk-off last night in the 10th inning. The Angels were able to erase an early 5-1 deficit, but the offense and bullpen couldn’t hold on in extras. Tonight, Ryan Johnson takes the mound against veteran left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray as the Angels aim to snap their 2-game losing streak.

Angels vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (-180)

Giants -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline:

Angels (+113)

Giants (-136)

Total:

Over 9 (-111)

Under 9 (-109)

Can the Angels Solve Robbie Ray?

The Angels face a difficult challenge tonight against Ray, who enters with an 8-6 record, a 3.33 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP, and 96 strikeouts over 110.2 innings. Ray also has a great history against the Halos, a 3-1 record, 2.53 ERA, and 38 Ks in 32 career innings. Ray showed some weaknesses in his last start as he allowed 7 hits and 3 runs over 4 innings.

Jo Adell broke an 0-for-24 skid with a solo homer to left. Angels down 2-1. It's his 14th of the year. pic.twitter.com/mTwF8YLLft — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) July 21, 2026

The Angels have been solid against left-handed pitching this year, batting .242 with a .719 OPS. Jo Adell has excelled in these matchups, hitting .311 with 8 homers, and he is 2-for-5 in his career against Ray. Mike Trout holds an .844 OPS against lefties this year, but is just 1-for-7 with 3 Ks against Ray.

Can Ryan Johnson Contain San Francisco’s Power?

Johnson enters tonight’s contest with a 2-4 record, 6.10 ERA, and 1.43 WHIP, along with 30 Ks in 38.1 innings. Johnson has allowed a .490 slugging percentage and has allowed 10 home runs in 10 appearances. He has improved over his last couple of appearances, where he’s allowed 7 earned runs over 19 innings in his last 4 starts. In his last appearance, he threw 5 innings and only allowed one run against Detroit.

RJ on display 🤩



Ryan Johnson set career highs with eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings! pic.twitter.com/lhgQNwUsP7 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 24, 2026

Johnson has only one brief bullpen appearance against the Giants, so there isn’t any batter-versus-pitcher history. Devers is definitely a name to watch as he entered the series with 11 homers and 27 RBIs across 37 games against the Angels, and tacked on another home run and 3 RBIs last night. Arraez is the other bat to watch as he is hitting .356 in 23 games against the Angels and added 3 hits last night.

Predictions, Props, and Picks

The safest pick tonight is the Giants' moneyline at -136. While the value isn’t great, Robbie Ray is clearly the favorite in the pitching matchup, and the Giants' core has great career numbers against the Halos.

As far as player props go, Robbie Ray 6+ Ks is an interesting line at -134. I expect Ray to excel in this matchup and wouldn’t be surprised if he comes out mowing down the bottom of the Angels lineup. Another player prop with a little more value is Jo Adell 2+ hits/runs/RBIs at -105. Adell has mashed against righties and has good numbers against Ray.

Bets I like:

Giants moneyline (-136)

Robbie Ray 6+ Ks (-134)

Jo Adell 2+ hits/runs/RBIs (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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