Angels Look to Build on Cardinals Series Win Against Giants

After picking up a much needed series victory over the Cardinals, the Angels head into their upcoming matchup against the Giants looking to build on a positive start to their road trip. While there's still plenty of work to do, taking two of three from St. Louis was a step in the right direction as Los Angeles prepares for another National League opponent.

Mike Trout and Jorge Soler Have Thrived Against the Giants

If the Angels want to stay on the right track and secure another series victory, they'll need some of their veteran bats to deliver. Fortunately for Los Angeles, Mike Trout has a long history of success against the Giants. In 21 career games, Trout is batting .350 with a 1.235 OPS and seven home runs, proving that something about this matchup has consistently brought out the best in him.

Jorge Soler has also enjoyed plenty of success against San Francisco throughout his career. In 17 games against the Giants, Soler owns a .324 batting average with a .930 OPS, along with five home runs and 15 RBIs. If both Trout and Soler can continue their impressive production against the Giants, the Angels will put themselves in a strong position to win another series.

Jun 27, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) runs after hitting a double during the fourth inning against the Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants' Biggest Offensive Threats

One player the Angels will have to keep in check during this series is Luis Arraez. Few hitters in baseball are as unique as the three time batting champion, whose ability to consistently put the ball in play makes him a constant challenge for opposing pitchers. Arraez is batting .320 this season, and while he isn't known for his power, his knack for getting on base and creating scoring opportunities can be just as dangerous.

The Angels will also need to be careful when Rafael Devers steps into the batter's box. Although he hasn't had his best season, Devers has still launched 20 home runs and remains the biggest power threat in San Francisco's lineup. Keeping runners off base will be critical whenever he comes to the plate, as limiting the damage from one swing could go a long way toward helping the Angels secure another series victory.

Jun 26, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Walbert Urena (57) throws against the Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels took a step in the right direction by winning their series against the Cardinals and will look to carry that confidence into their upcoming matchup with the Giants. It won't be an easy challenge, especially with Logan Webb taking the mound in Game 1, but Los Angeles has shown it's capable of competing when it puts together complete performances on both sides of the ball. If the Angels can get timely hitting from veterans like Mike Trout and Jorge Soler while containing San Francisco's biggest offensive threats, they'll give themselves a strong chance to come away with another series victory.