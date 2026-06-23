Why Trading Jo Adell to Cleveland Makes Perfect Sense for the Angels

As the Angels navigate yet another losing season and search for brighter days ahead, the team faces a major decision on the future of Jo Adell. At his best, Adell flashes power at the plate and athleticism in the field and looks like a future building block. But over the course of a full season his lulls weigh down on his hot streaks and Adell grades out as a pretty average MLB player.

Adell does carry one trait the Cleveland Guardians could use, though: power. Last season Adell cracked a career high 37 longballs and his overall metrics indicate a player who should be smashing doubles and home runs regularly.

With Cleveland looking for a right fielder with some thump and the Angels looking for prospects to add to an intriguing pile of young players, there is a good fit between the clubs. Trading a great teammate who is great in the community would hurt, but it could help lead the team to better days.

Trading Jo Adell would net the Angels a solid prospect or two.

For the Angels to field competitive teams in the future they will need to continue adding young players. So far this year Oswald Peraza, Wade Meckler, Walbert Urena, and now Denzer Guzman have added youth and upside to the Angels. So now would be a great time to add an upper minor league prospect or two who should join them in the near future.

Cleveland's farm system happens to be stocked in an area of immediate need for the Angels, catcher. Logan O'Hoppe and a rotating crew of backups have not provided value to the Angels on either side of the ball and could use some serious upgrading.

Jacob Cozart is buried on the Guardians depth chart. At 23 years old, the NC State product is known for his defense and his handling himself pretty well at the plate. Playing for AA Akron, Cozart has a slash line of .237/.329/.384.

If the Angels added him to the red hot Juan Flores at the AA level they could have a high quality defensive catching tandem locked in for years. Both are lauded for their defense and Flores is currently raking at the plate. This could potentially be a great tandem on a winning team.

Moving Jo Adell allows the outfield defense to improve dramatically.

Mar 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Nelson Rada against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive metrics are mixed on Jo Adell but not on Mike Trout. Overall, Adell is a pretty nuetral defender in right field. Yes, he makes the highlight reel catches but he also lacks a little arm strength and fails to take ideal routes.

The defensive metrics on Mike Trout are not mixed. Long a face of the franchise Mike Trout is patrolling his normal position in center field. However, he is not patrolling it well. In 63 games, Trout is credited with negative 4 defensive runs saved. For comparison's sake, Andy Pages is plus 14.

Moving Mike Trout to right field and allowing defensive whiz kid Nelson Rada to patrol center would greatly improve two outfield positions. Trout's superior arm strength would be nice in right field, as well.

And with Raudi Rodriguez absolutely dominating AA the Angels could be looking at quite a young, fast outfield soon.

And it might help keep Mike Trout healthy.

Jun 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) looks on in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

162 games is a really long season. If the Angels are looking at an outfield of Wade Meckler, Nelson Rada, and Raudi Rodriguez that would leave Trout with plenty of days to act as the team's designated hitter. Given Rodriguez platoon splits, it would also mean Trout plays in right field against a tough lefty. Or he could simply give Meckler a day off his feet.

There are no guarantees in life, but if Trout was to play right field twice per week with an occasional stint in left field that would avoid a lot of the wear and tear of playing center field.

Overall, the Angels improve defensively and in on base percentage if the return is right.

The key here is if the return is right, which is no guarantee given Perry Minasian's track record. However, he did score pretty well recently in adding Oswald Peraza and Vaughn Grissom who were both quality defenders.

Overall team defense and on base percentage are the two biggest flaws with the Angels team. A failure to convert balls in play into outs leads to extended innings for pitchers and more runs to score. Meanwhile, leading the league in strikeouts leads to solo home runs and quick innings for opposing pitchers.

Adding the plus defense of Rada to center field would be a big boost to the Angels run prevention. Adding his high on base percentage and elite base running to the top of the lineup would also add scoring opportunities.

Catchers are the most critical position players on the diamond. Getting two defensive studs behind the plate will help the Angels young pitchers through their primes.