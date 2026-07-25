Angels Travel North to Open Series Against the Giants: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets
The Angels travel up the 5 tonight to open a 3-game series against the Giants after being shut out by the Cardinals on Wednesday. The Angels and Giants are 2 of only 5 teams to have 60 or more losses this year, so the series should be competitive. Grayson Rodriguez will take the mound tonight against all-star pitcher Logan Webb.
Angels vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line:
- Angels +1.5 (-161)
- Giants -1.5 (+133)
Moneyline:
- Angels (+130)
- Giants (-157)
Total:
- 8.5: Over (-107), Under (-112)
Can the Angels Solve Logan Webb?
Webb enters tonight’s game with a 5-7 record, 3.87 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 85 Ks across 107 innings of work this year. He has been shakier in July, posting 15 earned runs in just 16.2 innings, but is coming off a good start against Seattle, where he allowed only 2 hits over 6.2 innings.
Webb has dominated the Angels in his 2 career games against them, holding a 1.54 ERA with 18 Ks over 11.2 innings. However, Jo Adell is 2-for-2 with a double against him, and Neto and Schanuel each have a double off of him. Trout and O’Hoppe are both 0-for-3 with 3 strikeouts.
Can Grayson Rodriguez Slow Down the Giants?
Rodriguez enters tonight with a disappointing 3-3 record, 8.23 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 27 Ks, and 17 walks in just 35 innings. He took another step backward in his last appearance as he allowed 6 earned runs in 4 innings. He’s allowing 11.6 hits and 4.4 walks per 9, which can lead to some early danger against San Francisco.
Luis Arraez is hitting .320 this year and is hitting .341 in 22 career games against the Angels. Devers is the biggest power threat in the lineup; he has 20 homers and a .783 OPS. Devers is also 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs and a walk against Rodriguez and has homered 11 times against the Angels in just 37 career games.
Prediction, Props, and Bets I Like:
The Giants have been sliding, but Webb, coupled with the lack of production from Rodriguez, should unfortunately lead to a San Francisco win. I would take San Francisco -1.5 tonight at +133 as the Giants' moneyline at -157 has barely any value.
For player props, I’d take Devers 2+ hits/runs/RBIs at -128 or Arraez 2+ hits at +159 for some more value. If you were looking to bet on an Angels bat, I would take Adell 2+ hits/runs/RBIs at +108. He has a great history against the Giants and Webb.
Bets I like:
- Giants run line -1.5 (+133)
- Devers 2+ hits/runs/RBIs (-128)
- Arraez 2+ hits at (+159)
- Adell 2+ hits/runs/RBIs at (+108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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