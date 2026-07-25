Angels Travel North to Open Series Against the Giants: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels travel up the 5 tonight to open a 3-game series against the Giants after being shut out by the Cardinals on Wednesday. The Angels and Giants are 2 of only 5 teams to have 60 or more losses this year, so the series should be competitive. Grayson Rodriguez will take the mound tonight against all-star pitcher Logan Webb.

Angels vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (-161)

Giants -1.5 (+133)

Moneyline:

Angels (+130)

Giants (-157)

Total:

8.5: Over (-107), Under (-112)

Can the Angels Solve Logan Webb?

Webb enters tonight’s game with a 5-7 record, 3.87 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 85 Ks across 107 innings of work this year. He has been shakier in July, posting 15 earned runs in just 16.2 innings, but is coming off a good start against Seattle, where he allowed only 2 hits over 6.2 innings.

Jo Adell broke an 0-for-24 skid with a solo homer to left. Angels down 2-1. It's his 14th of the year. pic.twitter.com/mTwF8YLLft — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) July 21, 2026

Webb has dominated the Angels in his 2 career games against them, holding a 1.54 ERA with 18 Ks over 11.2 innings. However, Jo Adell is 2-for-2 with a double against him, and Neto and Schanuel each have a double off of him. Trout and O’Hoppe are both 0-for-3 with 3 strikeouts.

Can Grayson Rodriguez Slow Down the Giants?

Rodriguez enters tonight with a disappointing 3-3 record, 8.23 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 27 Ks, and 17 walks in just 35 innings. He took another step backward in his last appearance as he allowed 6 earned runs in 4 innings. He’s allowing 11.6 hits and 4.4 walks per 9, which can lead to some early danger against San Francisco.

Grayson Rodriguez rehab start for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga:



4.2 IP | 7H | 2R | 2ER | 2BB | 11K



94 pitches pic.twitter.com/wxoh3lXMnZ — AngelsMiLB (@AngelsMiLB) May 10, 2026

Luis Arraez is hitting .320 this year and is hitting .341 in 22 career games against the Angels. Devers is the biggest power threat in the lineup; he has 20 homers and a .783 OPS. Devers is also 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs and a walk against Rodriguez and has homered 11 times against the Angels in just 37 career games.

Prediction, Props, and Bets I Like:

The Giants have been sliding, but Webb, coupled with the lack of production from Rodriguez, should unfortunately lead to a San Francisco win. I would take San Francisco -1.5 tonight at +133 as the Giants' moneyline at -157 has barely any value.

For player props, I’d take Devers 2+ hits/runs/RBIs at -128 or Arraez 2+ hits at +159 for some more value. If you were looking to bet on an Angels bat, I would take Adell 2+ hits/runs/RBIs at +108. He has a great history against the Giants and Webb.

Bets I like:

Giants run line -1.5 (+133)

Devers 2+ hits/runs/RBIs (-128)

Arraez 2+ hits at (+159)

Adell 2+ hits/runs/RBIs at (+108)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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