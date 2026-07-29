Angels-Cubs Trade Rumors: Is Reid Detmers Headed to Chicago for Owen Ayers and Jefferson Rojas?

Last night Reid Detmers was pulled in a tie game after throwing only 84 pitches. This followed a previous home outing in which he only threw 85 pitches and was pulled from a one run game. If there was any doubt Reid Detmers is on the trading block, the Angels have done everything possible to erase it.

Reid Detmers is a high quality pitcher and person who is in huge demand at the trade deadline. Rumors connecting him to the south side of Chicago have swirled for weeks. But this week the Chicago team to the north, the Cubs, entered the fray as showing interest in Detmers.

Cubs vs. White Sox: Forcing a Chicago Crosstown Bidding War for Reid Detmers

Similar to the way a Boston vs. Tampa Bay bidding war could help improve the return for Zach Neto, the fact both Chicago teams are vying for Reid Detmers puts the Angels in the drivers seat. Not only do both clubs want to benefit from landing Detmers they are incentivized to not let the other club land him.

We explored a potential trade to the White Sox previously and the possible return was substantial. If Mozeliak is able to play the Cubs and White Sox off each other, the return could improve. However, for the sake of this article I will create a near value match on baseballtradevalues.com an not factor in any potential gain from a crosstown bidding war.

The Angels are targeting a young catcher.

There is no secret the Angels wish to improve behind the plate. Logan O'Hoppe's defensive shortcomings are simply too much to bear when his offense is also struggling. Fortunately for the Angels, the Rays, Brewers, and Cubs each have a young catcher to dangle. The White Sox do not and that could be a deciding factor.

Targeting a catcher would be a good idea but adding multiple would also be wise. Juan Flores is developing well and has yet to turn 20 years old. But it takes at least two and often three or more catchers to make it through a 162 game grind at the top level.

Even if the Angels are able to land Jeferson Quero in a Jose Soriano trade they would be wise to keep adding catching.

Owen Ayers and Jefferson Rojas are high level prospects.

I overlooked the Angels desire to add catching when formulating my first article on a potential Reid Detmers to the Cubs prospect return. If the Angels are going to part with a player the quality of Reid Detmers they should look at overall talent more than positional value, but in this case the two are one and the same.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Owen Ayers during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Owen Ayers is much faster than an average catcher and is projected to be above average defensively. And the Angels really need to improve defensively. Heading into this season his bat was the most questioned part of his game but the 25 year old has busted out in a big way this season. Across three minor league levels Owen is slashing a robust .322/.433/.618 with 22 home runs in 84 games.

Catching is the most difficult position to master and players will often take a slower development path. Ayers catching fire at age 25 could very well be another case of that happening. He was recently promoted to AAA and should be in the big leagues soon.

Smokies infielder Jefferson Rojas (2) throws the ball during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Birmingham Barons at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tennessee., on May 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jefferson Rojas was included in the previous piece and should be a part of the return for Reid Detmers if the trade is consummated. More floor than ceiling Rojas projects to be at least league average or slightly above in all phases of the game. He is currently playing shortstop in AA and has the athleticism to play second base, likely the arm to move to third base.

The Angels are lacking in high floor, well rounded prospects. Jefferson Rojas would immediately become the safest best in the Angels organization to become an MLB regular on the infield. Like Ayers he is on a path to the bigs in the next year or two, which could help shorten the Angels rebuild.

The White Sox, Cubs, Dodgers, and Brewers could all potentially land Reid Detmers

Expect the bidding for Detmers to be intense and likely come down to the wire. With off days both Thursday and Monday the Angels can keep Detmers off the mound until the day after the trade deadline.

Even with Arte Moreno appearing to be handing over the reins to John Mozeliak, a huge return from the Dodgers seems unlikely. Although it would land the Angels a massive talent haul.

Milwaukee has a stacked farm system and could land either Detmers or Jose Soriano in a massive deal.

Adding both Chicago teams to the mix only gives the Angels more leverage. And given their stated desires to add catching and shorten the rebuild it makes sense that a potential return from the Cubs would include Owen Ayers and Jefferson Rojas.