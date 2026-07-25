Angels-Brewers Trade Rumors: Jeferson Quero Headlining A Jose Soriano Package?

Milwaukee is battling the Dodgers for the best record in the National League but it is easy to look at their rotation and see the need to add an experienced arm. Injuries to veterans Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester have ended thier 2026 seasons. Kyle Harrison is currently on a rehab assignment but looks to be weeks away from being full strength.

The good news is the Brewers are getting outstanding production from rookies and young arms. The bad news is many of those young arms are nearing career highs in innings and should be facing innings limits. Brandon Sproat, Robert Gasser, Logan Henderson, and Shane Drohan all figure to be limited during the final months of the season.

Jose Soriano would be a big boost to the Brewers rotation in 2026 and beyond.

The Brewers are perpetual playoff contenders at this point and Jose Soriano is a high quality starting pitcher who has already produced 2.5 bWAR in value this season. In 21 starts, Soriano has an ERA+ of 121, and ERA of 3.43 and has struck out 122 batters in 118 innings.

Soriano would be a big boost to the Brewers in 2026 and his value goes beyond that. Brandon Woodruff is set to enter free agency so the Brewers will have a big hole to fill in 2027. Soriano could fill that hole inexpensively both in 2027 and 2028. For a smaller market team that needs to spend wisely, Soriano's two remaining seasons of club control carry significant value.

The prospect return from Milwaukee could jumpstart an Angels rebuild.

Feb 27, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When speaking with the media, John Mozeliak stated "we need to change" but he also pointed out that he would like to contend sooner rather than later. In order to do so, the Angels need to return prospects who are near MLB ready and Milwaukee has plenty of them.

Jeferson Quero is the catcher of the future.

Quero lived in the top half of every publication's top 100 prospects when he was in the minor leagues. This season he has appeared in one Major League game. Quero is exactly the type of polished prospect the Angels should target if they hope to rebuild in a reasonable time frame.

Long regarded for his defensive prowess and pitch framing ability, his offense has picked up considerably in the last two years. In 81 games at AAA Nashville, the catcher put up a .261/.340/.427 line with 11 home runs and 12 doubles. The International League is a much better barometer of offense than the hitter's paradise of the Pacific Coast League.

The Angels are known to be looking for a young catcher. The organizational fit for him is perfect.

Josh Adamczewski's Offensive Ceiling

Adamczewski is knocking the cover off the ball in the minor leagues. Starting with his .415 OBP/.538 SLG showing in the Arizona Fall League last off season, the second baseman/left fielder has been on an absolute tear. He showed up to High A and raked: .331/.464/.572 with 9 home runs, 11 doubles, and 10 stolen bases in 50 games. A promotion to AA did not faze him as he is currently slashing .314/.402/.539 with another 9 doubles and 4 home runs in only 27 games.

While the recent production is great, it is nothing really new. In four minor league seasons, Adamczewski's overall slash line is .319/.435/.512. He has always hit well but now he is hitting exceptionally well.

The Angels farm system is severely lacking in impact bats. Landing an offensive force of this caliber who is already at the AA level would be huge for the Angels organization.

Blake Burke adds left handed thump

As mentioned above, the Angels farm lacks impact bats. Burke would be one player who could change that. The left hander is a first baseman and designated hitter also at the AA level.

Through 81 games Burke carries a .265/.353/.553 slash line with a very respectable 22 doubles adn 21 home runs. That is the stat line of a player who patiently waits for his pitch then does damage when he connects. The downside to Burke is his 86 strikeouts which is why he is the lowest ranked prospect on this list. But his .368 career on base percentage indicates that he will walk enough to offest some of his K's.

No one trade will rejuvenate the Angels franchise.

Jul 21, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) and right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrate the victory against the St. Louis Cardinals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sending Soriano to the Brewers could be a huge benefit to both parties. The Brewers want to win now and the Angels want to win soon. This scenario makes it more likely both teams can achieve their goals.

Add this haul to the one sending Zach Neto to the Red Sox and the Angels would add a potential frontline starter, good overall catcher, and prospects with significant upside to their organizations. It is likely that Eyanonson, Quero, and Adamczweski are all in the big leagues in 2028 with Burke a decent bet to get into the DH/outfield mix as well.

A true rebuild will include trading Reid Detmers as well. We will look at trade packages for him tomorrow.