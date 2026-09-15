Angels Fans Celebrate Team Sale Announcement at First Home Stand

Tonight's Angels game had a distinctly celebratory feel. Between the smiles on fans faces and sense of optimism it did not feel like the crowed was watching a franchise on the brink of its first 100 loss season. The dark cloud of Arte Moreno had finally been lifted from the franchise and the fans were ready to celebrate.

When the news of the sale broke the Angels were hosting the Yankees on a Tuesday and had only one additional game remaining n the home stand. But with time to soak in the good news, fans showed up to the Big A tonight in a celebratory mood. For the first time in month the familiar Halo Boys took over the right field seats in their trademark angel costumes and halos.

Halo Boys Outfield Takeover Captures Fan Optimism

Die hard, energetic fans create a dynamic atmosphere in sports. For the Angels, the Halo Boys are a familiar sight in the outfield, donning white and cheering loudly. At least they were until earlier this season. Seeing their positive energy back was a lightning bolt level change from the "Sell the Team" chants that dominated the 2026 season. (The chants worked, by the way.)

"It feels incredible," beamed group leader John. "We came back the night they sold and the energy was so strong it encouraged us to run it back."

Four solid rows of Halo Boys filled the right field pavilion and the group plans on keeping this going the entire home stand. "We'll have people here each night, for sure," confirmed John.

Also wearing a white angel costume with a halo was group member Austin who was smiling and documenting the event on his camera. He said he definitely noticed a difference in the crowd tonight, a much more festive mood than previous home games.

"Definitely. We planned this event to bring back the angels in the outfield," explained Austin. "This calls for a celebration. We're all here, we're celebrating."

May 23, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels fans gather outside Angel Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers to protest the Angels team owner Arte Moreno. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Angels Fan Reaction: 'A New Era' Begins at Angels Stadium

Yes, Arte Moreno still owns the Angels but the feeling around the ballpark matched that of the online community. At last, a new era is beginning. And the fans at the Big A were vocal and happy about that.

How excited were they?

"Very. Extremely. It's overdue," stated Austin of the Halo Boys. "Kroenke, it's a new era, we're ready."

Wearing an Angels jersey with a Rams hat, longtime fan Paul was excited about the new team direction. And he pointed out how the two franchises long shared the stadium in Anaheim which added a little something in his eyes.

"Seeing how he's run the Rams and going to that stadium I think he can do the same thing for the Angels," said Paul. "We (the Rams) already won one (Super Bowl) with him and go the playoffs every year. That's all you can ask."

The feeling was unanimous as John chimed in.

"We believe in Kroenke," stated John. "He has a record of success and we couldn't be more excited, seriously."

On the field the Angels got the Mariners starter Kade Anderson for some early runs and the energy in the stands picked up. Chants of "Let's go Angels" were led by the Halo Boys and picked up by the crowd. Rebuilding this team will take a while but the dynamic in the crowd has already changed.