The Arte Moreno era is over, according to the LA Times. In a blockbuster move that came out of nowhere, Rams owner Stan Kroenke is buying the Angels. Financial terms have not been disclosed but we will update this story as it develops.

BREAKING: Rams owner Stan Kroenke buys the Angels, ending Arte Moreno's troubled tenure https://t.co/iRkQ6hR2Gg — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) September 1, 2026

A Blockbuster Deal: Stan Kroenke Acquires the Angels

This is easily the biggest news in Angels land since the team won the World Series. Kroenke is the billionaire behind the Rams. A quick look at the current states of the two franchises proves the Rams are the better run and more competitive franchise. Kroenke gives Angels fans a legitimate reason to dream of better days ahead.

Expanding a Multi-Billion Dollar Global Sports Empire

Stan Kroenke’s purchase of the Angels is likely as much a real estate venture as it is a baseball acquisition. The core value of this deal lies in the massive, untapped potential of the 150-acre Angel Stadium site, which is surrounded by sprawling parking lots in the heart of Anaheim’s Platinum Triangle.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) is uniquely positioned to replicate the Hollywood Park blueprint that transformed Inglewood around SoFi Stadium. If he is able to buy the lan, Kroenke can bypass years of municipal stagnation and build a world-class, multi-billion-dollar mixed-use entertainment district. Fans and residents can expect a massive influx of retail spaces, luxury residential units, hotels, and vibrant fan plazas surrounding a completely modernized or brand-new ballpark. This move fundamentally shifts the Angels' business model from a standalone baseball stadium into a year-round economic engine for Orange County.

Turning the Page: What KSE Ownership Means for Fans

For a long-suffering fan base, the arrival of Stan Kroenke signals a definitive end to the structural stagnation of the Arte Moreno era. Under Moreno's 23-year tenure, the Angels became synonymous with bloated free-agent contracts, a barren farm system, a severely underfunded analytics department, and an active decade-long playoff drought. Tensions hit a peak when Moreno infamously stated fans do not really care about winning. Kroenke brings an entirely new, winning attitude to the owners suite.

Fans have routinely protested outside of the stadium and chanted "sell the team" during games. As the Angels head for their first 100 loss season it was obvious the failures of the Moreno regime were no longer going to be tolerated. Arte Moreno's tenure began when he bought the reigning World Series champions and ends with the team's first 100 loss season. It is a study in abject failure.



Kroenke brings the exact opposite operational philosophy: he hires top-tier executives, funds cutting-edge sports science, and stays out of daily baseball operations. KSE has a proven track record of building modern, championship-caliber organizations across global sports, including the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Arsenal FC. For Angels fans, this ownership change means a shift away from short-sighted marketing gimmicks and a massive investment in the long-term infrastructure required to build a perennial World Series contender.



