Angels Look to Avoid 100 Losses in Season Finale vs. Mariners: How to Watch, Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels enter their final game of the 2026 season with a chance to avoid an unfortunate franchise milestone. Anaheim lost 8-4 to Seattle last night, bringing their record to 62-99 and one loss away from the franchise's first 100-loss season. Yusei Kikuchi will get the start in this final contest as he will face off against the Mariners’ Logan Gilbert.

How to Watch Angels vs. Mariners

The Angels and Mariners finish the 2026 regular season today, September 27, at 12:10 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Angels viewers can watch on Angels Baseball TV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, while the Seattle broadcast will air on Mariners TV.

Angels vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Mariners -1.5 (+123)

Angels +1.5 (-149)

Moneyline:

Mariners: (-181)

Angels: (+149)

Total:

7: Over (-112)/Under (-107)

Can the Angels Finish the Season by Getting to Logan Gilbert?

Logan Gilbert enters his final start of the year with a 12-11 record, 3.81 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 197 Ks over 182 innings. Gilbert has also played well against the Angels in his career, posting a 4-5 record, 3.84 ERA, and 82 Ks over 68 innings in 12 starts. The Halos did beat Gilbert just 12 days ago, scoring two runs over six innings in a 2-1 win; Gilbert still struck out seven. Mike Trout is an interesting bat to watch tonight; he is 4-for-13 against Gilbert in his career, with two of those hits leaving the park.

Mike Trout and Vaughn Grissom with back-to-back blasts! 💥 pic.twitter.com/xibpsgSS5N — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 24, 2026

Can Yusei Kikuchi Bounce Back Against His Former Team?

Yusei Kikuchi enters his final start of 2026 with a 1-6 record, 4.88 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, and 60 strikeouts over 62.2 innings. These numbers are disappointing, though much of his season was disrupted by shoulder inflammation. Kikuchi’s career stats against this former club are encouraging: a 2.11 ERA and 42 strikeouts over 38.1 innings. The biggest concern is the last matchup where Seattle scored five runs in just 4.1 innings back on September 16. The biggest bat to watch is Randy Arozarena, who is 7-for-30 with three homers against Kikuchi in his career.

Yusei Kikuchi, Dirty 79mph Back Foot Curveball...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/0P2ear5cCJ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 23, 2026

Prediction, Props, and Picks

My favorite bet tonight is Angels +1.5 at -149. The Angels have already bet Logan Gilbert this month, and he is coming off a rough start where he allowed four runs and 10 hits in just four innings against Houston. Kikuchi has been inconsistent all season, but he allowed only three earned runs over his last two starts. I also believe the Angels will come out ready to win with the added pressure of the first-ever 100-loss season.

Bets I like:

Angels +1.5 (-149)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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