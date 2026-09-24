Angels Open the Final Series of 2026 in Seattle: How to Watch, Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels open their final series of the season tonight in Seattle against the Mariners in a four-game set. The Angels enter at a disappointing 60-98 and are on the verge of their first-ever 100-loss season after the Athletics swept them in a two-game series, while the Mariners are also out of the playoff hunt at 74-84. Tonight, Grayson Rodriguez makes his final start of the year against Bryan Woo, who has historically handled the Angels well.

How to Watch Angels vs. Mariners

The Angels and Mariners begin their final regular-season series tonight, September 24, at 6:40 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Angels viewers can watch on Angels Baseball TV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, while the Seattle broadcast will air on Mariners. TV. The game is also available through MLB.TV for eligible out-of-market viewers.

Angels vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Mariners -1.5 (+101)

Angels +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline:

Mariners: (-230)

Angels: (+187)

Total:

7: Over (-108)/Under (-111)

Can the Angels Finally Solve Bryan Woo?

Bryan Woo continues to prove himself as a reliable starter in the MLB, posting a 12-9 record this year with a 3.92 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 167 Ks in 167.2 innings, and has walked only 36 hitters. Woo has made 10 career starts against the Angels, where he has pitched to a 2.83 ERA and a 3-0 record. He has faced the Halos twice this year and dominated. Woo tossed seven scoreless one-hit innings against the Angels on April 3 and followed it up with only two runs across 6.1 innings on June 30. The current lineup has little success against Woo as well, since Trout is 0-for-9 with six strikeouts and Neto is 4-for-19. This matchup does not project well for a lineup that holds the second-most strikeouts in baseball.

another RBI for Vaughn Grissom 👏 pic.twitter.com/8fwmafoSRA — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 24, 2026

Can Grayson Rodriguez Rediscover His Success Against Seattle?

Grayson Rodriguez has been inconsistent in his first season with the Angels as he enters tonight with a 4-8 record, 5.96 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, and 83 Ks over 93.2 innings. His most recent outing showed signs of improvement as he allowed three runs over 6.2 innings against the Twins and did not issue a walk. Seattle is also a team Rodriguez has handled well in his career as he’s struck out 15 and allowed only three hits across two starts. Julio Rodríguez is just 1-for-5 with three strikeouts against him, while Cal Raleigh is 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. Nonetheless, the Mariners have plenty of power bats that could lead to big innings.

Grayson Rodriguez, 100mph Fastball and 84mph Slider, Overlay.

😳 pic.twitter.com/OOUsoQENiS — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 15, 2023

Prediction, Props, and Picks

My favorite bet tonight is Mariners -1.5 at +101. Woo is a clear edge in the pitching matchup. Woo has a dominant history against the Angels, and Grayson Rodriguez has been unreliable on the mound all year. I would also bet Bryan Woo over 6.5 strikeouts at -147. Woo can retire batters at an elite level, and the Angels have proven game after game that they struggle with contact.

Bets I like:

Mariners -1.5 (+101)

Bryan Woo Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-147)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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