Angels Look to Build on Extra-Inning Walk-Off vs. Twins: How to Watch, Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels opened their series against the Twins with a dramatic 5-4, 10-inning win. Walbert Ureña continued to shine, tossing seven scoreless innings and striking out nine, while Wade Meckler delivered the walk-off hit. Tonight, Grayson Rodriguez takes the mound against rookie left-hander Connor Prielipp as the Angels look to win two straight.

How to Watch Angels vs. Twins

The Twins and Angels continue their four-game series tonight, September 18, at 6:38 p.m. PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The game will air locally on Angels Baseball TV for Los Angeles viewers and Twins.TV for Minnesota viewers, with MLB.TV also carrying the game for eligible out-of-market subscribers.

Angels vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Twins -1.5 (+144)

Angels +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline:

Twins (-115)

Angels (-105)

Total:

8: Over (-111)/Under (-108)

Can the Angels Take Advantage of Connor Prielipp?

Connor Prielipp enters tonight with an unthreatening stat line: a 5-7 record, 5.24 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and 117 Ks over 113.1 innings. Prielipp does hold a 3.89 FIP, suggesting he’s pitching better than his ERA. As Prielipp is a rookie, there is no batter-versus-pitcher history to rely on, therefore shifting focus to the Angels’ platoon splits and momentum. Zach Neto is hitting .288 with an .881 OPS against lefties this year, and holds a .295 average in his career against Minnesota. Similarly, Trout holds a .818 OPS versus left-handed pitching and a .285 average in his career against the Twins. The player coming into tonight with the most momentum is Wade Meckler, as he notched his first career walk-off last night and will look to continue to come up clutch for his hometown team.

MECK YEAH 😤 pic.twitter.com/kT87nHAbJt — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 18, 2026

Can Grayson Rodriguez Build on His Recent Improvement?

Grayson Rodriguez also comes into tonight with numbers that leave a lot to be desired: a 4-7 record, 6.10 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, and has struck out only 79 in 87 innings. Rodriguez has improved over his last five starts, pitching to a respectable 3.86 ERA in this span. He faced the Twins back on July 10 where he allowed three runs on six hits over 5.1 innings in what turned out to be a 4-3 Angels win. The current Twins roster is batting .318 in their careers against Rodriguez over 25 career plate appearances and striking out at just an 8% clip. Josh Bell is 2-for-3 with two doubles against him, Ryan Jeffers is 2-for-5 with a double, and Brooks Lee is 1-for-2 with a double, while Trevor Larnach has historically been dangerous against Los Angeles, hitting .311 with a .923 OPS in his career against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez, 100mph Fastball and 84mph Slider, Overlay.

😳 pic.twitter.com/OOUsoQENiS — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 15, 2023

Prediction, Props, and Picks

My favorite bet tonight is the Twins moneyline at -115. Prielipp’s ERA is a cause for concern, but his 3.89 FIP is encouraging. More importantly, Rodriguez has allowed the current Twins lineup to make plenty of contact and has been unable to effectively generate swing-and-miss pitches. As far as player props go, I would take Grayson Rodriguez under 4.5 strikeouts at -110. Rodriguez is averaging just 4.4 strikeouts per start this season, which already provides some hope for this line. Also, he failed to record a single strikeout in his last start against the Twins, and the current lineup has just a mere 8% strikeout rate against him.

Bets I like:

Twins Moneyline (-115)

Grayson Rodriguez Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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